Akebono Brake Industry : Personnel Changes Effective January 1, 2022

Personnel changes at the level of Executive Officer effective January 1, 2022 Name New responsibilities Former responsibilities Continuing responsibilities Takao Watanabe In charge, Sustainability Implementation Executive Officer In charge, Internal Control & Internal Audit In charge, General Affairs, Legal & Intellectual Property, Safety & BCM, Environment Takefumi Usami CFO Executive Leader Executive Officer Deputy in-charge, Finance & Controlling In charge, Finance & Controlling Jin Kusanagi Executive Adviser (Non-standing) CFO Executive Officer In charge, Finance & Controlling

Reason for selection as Executive Officer: Takefumi Usami has considerable knowledge in the field of business management and a wealth of global experience, and we believe that he is capable of assuming the responsibilities for achieving the Business Turnaround Plan and ensuring the Company's future growth.

Reason for resignation as Executive Officer: Jin Kusanagi will resign from the position of Executive Officer of the Company on December 31, 2021, and return to his position at Japan Industrial Solutions Co. Ltd. He will continue to serve as Executive Advisor to the Company and make every effort to achieve the Business Turnaround Plan.