Akebono Brake Industry : Personnel Changes Effective January 1, 2022
12/24/2021 | 09:27pm EST
December 24, 2021
Akebono Brake Personnel Changes
TOKYO - Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. announced the following personnel changes to take effect on January 1, 2022.
Personnel changes at the level of General Manager and above are as follows:
Personnel changes at the level of Executive Officer effective January 1, 2022
Name
New responsibilities
Former responsibilities
Continuing responsibilities
Takao Watanabe
In charge, Sustainability Implementation
Executive Officer
In charge, Internal Control & Internal Audit
In charge, General Affairs, Legal & Intellectual Property,
Safety & BCM, Environment
Takefumi Usami
CFO
Executive Leader
Executive Officer
Deputy in-charge, Finance & Controlling
In charge, Finance & Controlling
Jin Kusanagi
Executive Adviser (Non-standing)
CFO
Executive Officer
In charge, Finance & Controlling
Reason for selection as Executive Officer: Takefumi Usami has considerable knowledge in the field of business management and a wealth of global experience, and we believe that he is capable of assuming the responsibilities for achieving the Business Turnaround Plan and ensuring the Company's future growth.
Reason for resignation as Executive Officer: Jin Kusanagi will resign from the position of Executive Officer of the Company on December 31, 2021, and return to his position at Japan Industrial Solutions Co. Ltd. He will continue to serve as Executive Advisor to the Company and make every effort to achieve the Business Turnaround Plan.
Personnel changes at the level of General Manager effective January 1, 2022
Name
New responsibilities
Former responsibilities
Continuing responsibilities
Tetsumaru Arakawa
General Manager, Sustainability Implementation Office
