    7238   JP3108400007

AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(7238)
Akebono Brake Industry : Personnel Changes Effective January 1, 2022

12/24/2021 | 09:27pm EST
News Release

December 24, 2021

Akebono Brake Personnel Changes

TOKYO - Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. announced the following personnel changes to take effect on January 1, 2022.

Personnel changes at the level of General Manager and above are as follows:

Personnel changes at the level of Executive Officer effective January 1, 2022

Name

New responsibilities

Former responsibilities

Continuing responsibilities

Takao Watanabe

In charge, Sustainability Implementation

Executive Officer

In charge, Internal Control & Internal Audit

In charge, General Affairs, Legal & Intellectual Property,

Safety & BCM, Environment

Takefumi Usami

CFO

Executive Leader

Executive Officer

Deputy in-charge, Finance & Controlling

In charge, Finance & Controlling

Jin Kusanagi

Executive Adviser (Non-standing)

CFO

Executive Officer

In charge, Finance & Controlling

Reason for selection as Executive Officer: Takefumi Usami has considerable knowledge in the field of business management and a wealth of global experience, and we believe that he is capable of assuming the responsibilities for achieving the Business Turnaround Plan and ensuring the Company's future growth.

Reason for resignation as Executive Officer: Jin Kusanagi will resign from the position of Executive Officer of the Company on December 31, 2021, and return to his position at Japan Industrial Solutions Co. Ltd. He will continue to serve as Executive Advisor to the Company and make every effort to achieve the Business Turnaround Plan.

Personnel changes at the level of General Manager effective January 1, 2022

Name

New responsibilities

Former responsibilities

Continuing responsibilities

Tetsumaru Arakawa

General Manager, Sustainability Implementation Office

Senior Manager, Corporate Planning Office

Taichi Kawamura

General Manager, Corporate Planning Department,

Senior Manager, Corporate Planning Department,

Section Manager, Corporate Planning Section, Corporate

Infrastructure & Mobility Systems (AIMS) Division

Infrastructure & Mobility Systems (AIMS) Division

Planning Department, Infrastructure & Mobility Systems

(AIMS) Division

Manager, Accounting Section, Accounting Department

Hiroyuki Togashi

President & Representative Director, Akebono Brake

Section Manager, Manufacturing Section, Akebono Brake

Yamagata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Fukushima Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

1 / 1

Disclaimer

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2021 02:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
