August 31, 2023

Akebono Brake Personnel Changes

TOKYO - Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. announced the following personnel changes to take effect on September 1, 2023.

Personnel changes at the level of General Manager are as follows:

Personnel changes at the level of General Manager effective September 1, 2023

Name

New responsibilities

Former responsibilities

Continuing responsibilities

Hironori Akada

Head of the Akebono China R&D Center, Akebono

Senior Manager, Akebono China R&D Center, Akebono

Corporation (Suzhou)

Corporation (Suzhou)

