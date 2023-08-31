News Release
August 31, 2023
Akebono Brake Personnel Changes
TOKYO - Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. announced the following personnel changes to take effect on September 1, 2023.
Personnel changes at the level of General Manager are as follows:
Personnel changes at the level of General Manager effective September 1, 2023
Name
New responsibilities
Former responsibilities
Continuing responsibilities
Hironori Akada
Head of the Akebono China R&D Center, Akebono
Senior Manager, Akebono China R&D Center, Akebono
Corporation (Suzhou)
Corporation (Suzhou)
