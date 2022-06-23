Akebono Brake Industry : Results of the 121th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

News Release

June 24, 2022

Results of the 121th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. (President & CEO: Yasuhiro Miyaji; Global Head Office: Tokyo,

Japan; Headquarters: Hanyu City, Saitama, Japan) convened its 121th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders today, June 24, 2022. Details of the meeting are as follows.

1. Details of the Meeting

Date and time: 10am Wednesday, June 24, 2022 Location: Conference Hall, Ai-City (Headquarters), Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. Total time of meeting: 35minutes (36 minutes in the previous year) Shareholders attending: 30 (22 in the previous year) Number of matters to be resolved: 3 proposals (6 proposals in the previous year)

2. Purpose of the Meeting

Matters reported: Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as Results of the Audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Committee for the 126th Business Term (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 126th Business Term (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) Matters resolved: Each proposal was approved as originally proposed.

Proposal No. 1: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal No. 2: Election of One (1) Director (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal No. 3: Election of Independent Auditor