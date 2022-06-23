Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7238   JP3108400007

AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(7238)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:47 2022-06-23 pm EDT
160.00 JPY   -0.62%
06/23AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY : Results of the 121th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/17AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY : Announcement Regarding Final Terms of Share-based Payment Stock Options (Share acquisition rights) (PDF 124KB)
PU
06/06AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY : Notice of Convocation of the 121st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (PDF 183KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Akebono Brake Industry : Results of the 121th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/23/2022 | 11:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

June 24, 2022

Results of the 121th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. (President & CEO: Yasuhiro Miyaji; Global Head Office: Tokyo,

Japan; Headquarters: Hanyu City, Saitama, Japan) convened its 121th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders today, June 24, 2022. Details of the meeting are as follows.

1. Details of the Meeting

  1. Date and time: 10am Wednesday, June 24, 2022
  2. Location: Conference Hall, Ai-City (Headquarters), Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.
  3. Total time of meeting: 35minutes (36 minutes in the previous year)
  4. Shareholders attending: 30 (22 in the previous year)
  5. Number of matters to be resolved: 3 proposals (6 proposals in the previous year)

2. Purpose of the Meeting

  1. Matters reported:
    1. Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as Results of the Audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Committee for the 126th Business Term (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
    2. Non-ConsolidatedFinancial Statements for the 126th Business Term (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
  3. Matters resolved: Each proposal was approved as originally proposed.

Proposal No. 1: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal No. 2: Election of One (1) Director (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal No. 3: Election of Independent Auditor

Disclaimer

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 03:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
06/23AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY : Results of the 121th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/17AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY : Announcement Regarding Final Terms of Share-based Payment Stock O..
PU
06/06AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY : Notice of Convocation of the 121st Ordinary General Meeting of Sh..
PU
05/31AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY : Announcement Regarding the Issuance of Share-based Payment Stock ..
PU
05/25AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY : Notice of Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation (PD..
PU
05/25AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY : Announcement Regarding Change of Independent Auditor (PDF 140KB)
PU
05/13AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended Marc..
PU
04/26AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY : Announcement Regarding Nomination of Candidate for Director (PDF ..
PU
03/31AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY : Progress Report Regarding Measures for Preventing Reoccurrence of..
PU
03/31AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY : Notice Regarding Changes in the Scheduled Timing of Fund Expendit..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 135 B 1 007 M 1 007 M
Net income 2022 4 154 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
Net Debt 2022 19 964 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21 506 M 160 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 5 916
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yasuhiro Miyaji Representative Director
Jin Kusanagi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Takamasa Kurinami Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Hiroaki Tanji Independent Outside Director
Yosuke Mishiro Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-12.97%157
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD19.50%4 609
HANON SYSTEMS-29.81%3 914
BREMBO S.P.A.-21.71%3 366
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-14.51%2 674
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.-54.76%2 127