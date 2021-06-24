Log in
    7238   JP3108400007

AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(7238)
  Report
Akebono Brake Industry : Results of the 120th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/24/2021 | 04:13am EDT
News Release

June 24, 2021

Results of the 120th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. (President & CEO: Yasuhiro Miyaji; Global Head Office: Tokyo,

Japan; Headquarters: Hanyu City, Saitama, Japan) convened its 120th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders today, June 24, 2021. Details of the meeting are as follows.

1. Details of the Meeting

  1. Date and time: 10am Wednesday, June 24, 2021
  2. Location: Conference Hall, Ai-City (Headquarters), Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.
  3. Total time of meeting: 36 minutes (32 minutes in the previous year)
  4. Shareholders attending: 22 (39 in the previous year)
  5. Number of matters to be resolved: 6 proposals (3 proposals in the previous year)

2. Purpose of the Meeting

  1. Matters reported:
    1. Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as Results of the Audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 125th Business Term (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
    2. Non-ConsolidatedFinancial Statements for the 125th Business Term (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
  3. Matters resolved: Each proposal was approved as originally proposed.

Proposal No. 1: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal No. 2: Election of Two (2) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal No. 3: Election of Four (4) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

Proposal No. 4: Determination of Remuneration for Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal No. 5: Determination of Remuneration for Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

Proposal No. 6: Determination of the Amount of Remuneration and Specific Terms and Conditions concerning Subscription Rights to Shares as Share-based Payment Stock Options for Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members and Other Directors who are Outside Directors)

Disclaimer

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 08:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
