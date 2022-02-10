Log in
    AKER   NO0010234552

AKER ASA

(AKER)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 02/09 10:25:17 am
739 NOK   +4.67%
01:21aAker BP Q4 hits record amid surge in oil and gas
RE
01:07aAker BP Q4 hits record amid surge in oil and gas
RE
02/09Otovo Signs Petter Ulset from Cognite as CFO
AQ
Aker BP Q4 hits record amid surge in oil and gas

02/10/2022 | 01:21am EST
OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian independent oil company Aker BP said on Thursday it plans to drill 13 exploration wells in 2022 after reporting a record operating profit for the final quarter of 2021 on the back of higher petroleum prices.

Its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for October-December rose to a record $1.26 billion from $278 million during the same period in 2020.

"In times like these, it is important to stay focused on the things we can influence," Chief Executive Karl Johnny Hersvik said in a statement.

"For Aker BP, this means to continuously improve and drive down costs and emissions, and to unlock new opportunities for profitable growth," he said.

The company, controlled by Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke and partly owned by BP, in December announced a $14 billion deal to acquire the oil and gas assets of Sweden's Lundin Energy.

The transaction, set to be completed by mid-2022, would make Aker BP the second-largest listed oil firm on the Norwegian continental shelf after state-controlled Equinor.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER ASA 4.67% 739 Real-time Quote.-14.42%
AKER BP ASA 1.31% 286.3 Real-time Quote.4.05%
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA -0.95% 26.12 Real-time Quote.12.79%
EQUINOR ASA 1.36% 260.2 Real-time Quote.8.82%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.65% 91.16 Delayed Quote.17.17%
WTI -0.69% 89.379 Delayed Quote.21.28%
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 8 837 M 1 004 M 1 004 M
Net Debt 2021 10 236 M 1 163 M 1 163 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,21x
Yield 2021 4,06%
Capitalization 54 898 M 6 239 M 6 239 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 1 605
Free-Float 29,5%
Managers and Directors
Øyvind Eriksen President & Chief Executive Officer
Svein Oskar Stoknes Chief Financial Officer
Kjell Inge Røkke Chairman
Lene Landøy Investment Director
Kristin Margrethe Devold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKER ASA-14.42%6 239
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-12.32%67 900
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED12.52%27 843
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-3.36%15 973
HAL OPTICAL INVESTMENTS B.V.-4.39%13 619
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-1.04%13 358