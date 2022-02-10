Aker BP Q4 hits record amid surge in oil and gas

Its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for October-December rose to a record $1.26 billion from $278 million during the same period in 2020.

"In times like these, it is important to stay focused on the things we can influence," Chief Executive Karl Johnny Hersvik said in a statement.

"For Aker BP, this means to continuously improve and drive down costs and emissions, and to unlock new opportunities for profitable growth," he said.

The company, controlled by Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke and partly owned by BP, in December announced a $14 billion deal to acquire the oil and gas assets of Sweden's Lundin Energy.

The transaction, set to be completed by mid-2022, would make Aker BP the second-largest listed oil firm on the Norwegian continental shelf after state-controlled Equinor.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)