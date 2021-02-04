Log in
AKER ASA

(AKER)
Aker BP sets goal of 70% growth in oil, gas output by 2028

02/04/2021 | 01:31am EST
OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian independent oil and gas firm Aker BP will raise its output by 70% by 2028 to more than 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), it said on Thursday, sharply raising investment and exploration spending.

The company's overall capital spending will rise to between $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion this year from $1.7 billion in 2021, taking advantage of tax incentives introduced last year by Norway's parliament, it said.

"We're raising activity quite radically, while our dividend is moderate," Chief Executive Karl Johnny Hersvik told reporters.

Aker BP's October-December earnings before interests and tax (EBIT) fell to $278 million from $491 million in the same period of 2019, while analysts in a Refinitiv poll on average had predicted a profit of $275.4 million.

The company plans to increase its dividend payment in 2021 to $450 million, up from $425 million paid in 2020. It had originally planned to pay $850 million in dividend for 2020, but cut the payout in May due to a sharp fall in oil prices.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER ASA 0.55% 726 Real-time Quote.29.64%
AKER BP ASA 1.30% 226.2 Real-time Quote.4.63%
AKER SOLUTIONS 2.86% 15.46 Real-time Quote.-6.02%
BP PLC 1.45% 258.25 Delayed Quote.1.37%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.34% 58.82 Delayed Quote.8.78%
WTI 0.38% 56.089 Delayed Quote.11.19%
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 1 847 M 215 M 215 M
Net Debt 2020 8 452 M 983 M 983 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
Yield 2020 2,64%
Capitalization 53 922 M 6 273 M 6 270 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 21 865
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart AKER ASA
Duration : Period :
Aker ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 651,25 NOK
Last Close Price 726,00 NOK
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target -10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Øyvind Eriksen President & Chief Executive Officer
Kjell Inge Røkke Chairman
Svein Oskar Stoknes Chief Financial Officer
Atle Kåre Tranøy Director
Finn Berg Jacobsen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER ASA29.64%6 273
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED3.12%31 341
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-4.66%15 930
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY2.64%14 759
TECHNIPFMC PLC13.51%4 796
DIALOG GROUP-12.46%4 171
