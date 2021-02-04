Aker BP sets goal of 70% growth in oil, gas output by 2028

The company's overall capital spending will rise to between $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion this year from $1.7 billion in 2021, taking advantage of tax incentives introduced last year by Norway's parliament, it said.

"We're raising activity quite radically, while our dividend is moderate," Chief Executive Karl Johnny Hersvik told reporters.

Aker BP's October-December earnings before interests and tax (EBIT) fell to $278 million from $491 million in the same period of 2019, while analysts in a Refinitiv poll on average had predicted a profit of $275.4 million.

The company plans to increase its dividend payment in 2021 to $450 million, up from $425 million paid in 2020. It had originally planned to pay $850 million in dividend for 2020, but cut the payout in May due to a sharp fall in oil prices.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)