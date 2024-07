Aker ASA is a Norway-based industrial investment company with ownership interests concentrated in oil and gas, renewable energy and green technologies, industrial software, seafood and marine biotechnology sectors. The Company organizes its business activities into two segments: The Industrial holdings segment and The Financial investments segment. The Industrial investments segment comprises the Company’s ownership interest in companies, such as Aker BP, Aker Energy, Aker Solutions, Akastor, Aker Horizons, Aker BioMarine, SalMar Aker Ocean, Cognite and Aize. The Financial investments segment are managed as a portfolio with focus on financial and strategic opportunities. Its portfolio includes the companies: American Shipping Company, Philly Shipyard, and Solstad Offshore, in addition to Aker Property Group. The parent company of Aker ASA is TRG Holding AS.