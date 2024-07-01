01 Jul 2024 16:46 CEST
Aker ASA
Oslo Børs has received an application for ISIN NO0013120493 to be admitted to
stock exchange listing.
The Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) applies from the time the application has been
made, including the issuer's disclosure obligation on inside information
