Oslo Børs - Aker ASA - Received application for listing of bonds

01 Jul 2024 16:46 CEST

Issuer

Aker ASA

Oslo Børs has received an application for ISIN NO0013120493 to be admitted to
stock exchange listing.

The Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) applies from the time the application has been
made, including the issuer's disclosure obligation on inside information

