Aker : Sustainability Report 2021

SUSTAINABILITY REPRT 2021

WE ARE PART OF THE SOLUTION

CONTENT

MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT AND CEO 4

FIRST MOVERS COALITION 7

THIS IS AKER 8

Reporting framework 10

Couples therapy 11

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS 12

AKER'S SUSTAINABILITY PROGRESS REPORT 14

Good Governance 16

Care for the Planet 18

Respect for People 20

Prosperity for all 22

SUSTAINABILITY IN AKER AND ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES 25

Aker 26

Aker BP 27

Aker Solutions 28

Akastor 29

Aker Horizons 30

Cognite 31

Aker BioMarine 32

PORTFOLIO SUSTAINABILITY SUMMARY 33

PRINCIPAL ADVERSE IMPACT INDICATORS 34

A NEW HORIZON: AKER'S TRANSITION 35

Shaping the workforce of the future 36

Keeping the energy ﬂowing 38

TRANSPARENT REPORTING 40

APPENDIX 45

GRI Content Index 46

Materiality Assessment 49

TCFD assessment 50

External Assurance 54

MESSAGE FROM

THE PRESIDENT AND CEO

AKER ASA SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2021 MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT AND CEO

4

Dear reader,

I am pleased to share with you our 2021 Sustainability Report.

Despite the continuing impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, rising geopolitical tension, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Aker is experiencing one of its most transformative periods in its 180-years history. Aker has adapted trough an increasingly volatile operating environment and is now more resilient and better positioned to contribute to a low-carbon future.

CONTINUING AKER'S TRANSFORMATION TO LOW CARBON

Aker embarked on a signiﬁcant transformation to low carbon business development in 2020. We restructured Aker Solutions and set up several green companies under our investment arm, Aker Horizons. These new companies include Aker Carbon Capture, Aker Offshore Wind and Aker Clean Hydrogen. And at the start of 2021, Aker Horizons bought 75 per cent of the independent energy company Mainstream Renewable Power, a leader in the onshore and offshore wind and solar power sector. Through these activities, Aker Horizons has grown to become Aker's second most valuable asset.

Aker has also freed up capital by selling its ship leasing business, Ocean Yield, to the American private equity ﬁrm

KKR, and by reducing its stake in Aker BP. We plan to reinvest the capital we have raised from these activities in existing and new businesses that are well placed for a sustainable future.

The growth of Aker Horizons and its portfolio companies has seen Aker's exposure to climate solutions and renewable energy grow from around zero to more than 20 per cent of total investments. Conversely, Aker has reduced its exposure to oil and gas from 75 per cent in 2019 to around 50 per cent. In the last three years, Aker Solutions has increased its order intake from renewable energy and low-emissions solutions from 5 per cent to approximately 30 per cent.

This is only the beginning. Aker's transition to renewable energy and clean technologies will continue in the years to come.

ACKNOWLEDGING STIMULUS FROM THE NORWEGIAN GOVERNMENT

In reﬂecting on the extraordinary growth in green technology and solutions over the past two years, I believe it is important to acknowledge the Norwegian government's industrial support package. Temporary changes to thepetroleum tax regime had a powerful effect on the oil and gas sector, including the supply industry. The tax deferral to the industry stimulated activity and was crucial in enabling the transition to green investments. Projects previously on ice were executed; not only the development of new ﬁelds, but also electriﬁcation projects and other projects aimed at reducing emissions. Had this package not been offered, certain businesses and business areas would likely have had to downscale, downsize and possibly close.

ENTERING A NEW AND SUSTAINABLE ERA OF FISH FARMING

In 2021, Aker announced its entry into aquaculture with the establishment of SalMar Aker Ocean. Together with our joint venture partner, SalMar, we have the bold ambition of leading the seafood industry into a new era. SalMar Aker Ocean will drive and develop offshore, sustainable, zero- emission ﬁsh farming, with animal welfare as a core value.

REALIZING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN THE TRANSITION TO GREEN

In 2021, our rapid expansion into green capital-intensive projects and investments led us to form Aker Asset Management (AAM). With a target of EUR 100 billion in assets under management, AAM will further support Aker's green investment ambitions. AAM's new CEO Yngve Slyngstad, the former head of Norges Bank Investment

Management, summed up the opportunity in his ﬁrst press release for Aker:

"We are facing an energy transition that presents enormous investment opportunities. Realising big projects that can accelerate the transition to a net-zero society requires that leading industrial companies and major global investors come together.

"This is why AAM is ideally positioned to make a difference. The goal is to establish funds totaling EUR 100 billion that will invest in proﬁtable climate solutions that create value.

Green energy, green industry and green cities will be our prioritised investment areas."

SHARING OUR BOLD AMBITIONS AT COP26 IN GLASGOW

Through Aker Horizons and its portfolio companies,

Aker actively participated in COP26, the international climate negotiation held in Glasgow in November 2021. Aker Horizons wanted to listen, learn and gain useful insights from other organisations at the summit. We also showcased Aker Horizons capabilities, climate solutions and renewable energy projects, and shared our ambitions for green investments.

5

AKER ASA SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2021

MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT AND CEO