Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Aker ASA    AKER   NO0010234552

AKER ASA

(AKER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Malaysia probing Norway's Aker Solutions over Petronas dealings, sources say

12/01/2020 | 05:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Aker Solutions flag flutters next to their headquarters in Fornebu

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's anti-graft agency is investigating Norway's largest oil services provider Aker Solutions on suspicions of making false statements in its dealings with state-owned energy firm Petronas, three sources familiar with the probe said.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is looking into allegations that Aker Solutions made false representations regarding the ownership of one of its Malaysian units in order to win licences from Petronas, a source with the agency and two other people told Reuters.

The licences are normally reserved for companies that met ethnic quota requirements under Malaysian law, said the sources, who all declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. The MACC did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Asked about the allegations, which sources said came in the form of an anonymous tip-off, Aker Solutions denied any wrongdoing, saying that to its knowledge its Malaysian entities fulfilled all applicable requirements.

"Documentation and information regarding company set-up, including ethnic quota requirements, have been provided in all licence renewal processes to verify that the companies meet the requirements for a Petronas licence," the firm said in an emailed statement to Reuters, adding that it last renewed their licences earlier this year.

Aker Solutions also said it had provided information on its company set-up and organisation, as well as access to its Kuala Lumpur offices, to the MACC.

Petronas declined comment.

Malaysia practices a form of affirmative action, in which a large portion of contracts awarded by state-linked companies such as Petronas, are reserved for ethnic Malays and indigenous people - collectively known as Bumiputera, or "sons of the soil".

The Southeast Asian country's system of preferential treatment has long been criticised as being open to abuse, with Malay front men often offering their names to non-Malay businesses to obtain government contracts.

Under Malaysia's anti-corruption law, penalties for making false statements could include imprisonment for a term not exceeding 20 years, and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification which is the subject of the offence.

"Usually it's the smaller government contractors - it's very rare for large foreign companies to be involved in such practices," one of the sources said.

Malaysian investigators in June contacted Norwegian authorities for assistance to gather evidence and statements from witnesses in Norway, but the case has been unable to move forward due to coronavirus travel restrictions, the MACC source said.

Aker Solutions has six subsidiaries registered in Malaysia, where its Asia Pacific headquarters is based, according to its 2019 annual report.

Last year, the company reported NOK2.37 billion ($268.30 million) in revenue from its Malaysian businesses.

It also said it had been awarded an umbrella agreement for engineering services from Petronas.

($1 = 4.0660 ringgit)

($1 = 8.8334 Norwegian crowns)

(Additional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Rozanna Latiff


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER ASA 1.29% 509 Delayed Quote.-7.54%
AKER SOLUTIONS -1.38% 14.3 Delayed Quote.-41.34%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.15% 47.82 Delayed Quote.-27.73%
WTI 0.01% 45.225 Delayed Quote.-26.73%
All news about AKER ASA
05:03aEXCLUSIVE : Malaysia probing Norway's Aker Solutions over Petronas dealings, sou..
RE
11/20AMERICAN SHIPPING COMPANY ASA : - Primary insider notification
AQ
11/20AMERICAN SHIPPING COMPANY ASA : - Primary insider notification
AQ
11/18Equinor Says Production at Johan Sverdrup Will Hit 500,000 B/D This Year
DJ
11/18Equinor to boost output from top North Sea oilfield
RE
11/16AKER OFFSHORE WIND AS : Private placement successfully placed
AQ
11/16AKER OFFSHORE WIND : launches Private Placement and increases shareholding in Pr..
AQ
11/11Disclosure of Shareholding in Aker Solutions ASA
AQ
11/11AKER ASA : Mandatory Notification of Trade
AQ
11/11AKER ASA : Mandatory Notification of Trade
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 1 046 M 118 M 118 M
Net Debt 2020 8 808 M 995 M 995 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,7x
Yield 2020 4,68%
Capitalization 46 635 M 5 249 M 5 271 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 21 865
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart AKER ASA
Duration : Period :
Aker ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 536,67 NOK
Last Close Price 502,50 NOK
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Øyvind Eriksen President & Chief Executive Officer
Kjell Inge Røkke Chairman
Svein Oskar Stoknes Chief Financial Officer
Atle Kåre Tranøy Director
Finn Berg Jacobsen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER ASA-7.54%5 249
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-45.57%28 940
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-28.24%14 666
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-26.96%12 838
ENERGY ABSOLUTE5.71%5 512
DIALOG GROUP7.25%4 983
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ