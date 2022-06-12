Log in
    AKER   NO0010234552

AKER ASA

(AKER)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-06-10 am EDT
879.50 NOK   -2.66%
Norway oil firms, workers agree wage deal in principle, avert strike for now

06/12/2022 | 06:01am EDT
OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firms and employees have agreed in principle a new wage deal, avoiding for now a strike at nine fields that could have hit some of the country's petroleum output, employers said on Sunday.

Two of the three unions that negotiated with oil firms will seek approval from their members before they formally approve the deal, the lobby representing employers and one union leader told Reuters.

"Agreement. No strike. But Lederne and Safe (trade unions) send the results to a referendum (of) their members," a spokesman for the Norwegian oil and gas lobby told Reuters. "They will have to answer (by) June 30."

Some 845 workers out of roughly 7,500 employees on offshore platforms had planned strike action from June 12 if the annual pay negotiations with employers failed, trade unions Safe, Industri Energi and Lederne had said.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik and Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER ASA -2.66% 879.5 Real-time Quote.6.61%
COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HOLDING AB -4.49% 85.15 Delayed Quote.3.02%
DNO ASA -2.93% 16.88 Real-time Quote.61.45%
EQUINOR ASA -1.42% 351.2 Real-time Quote.48.88%
GOLD 1.30% 1870.9 Delayed Quote.1.28%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.78% 121.83 Delayed Quote.56.41%
WTI -0.85% 120.23 Delayed Quote.60.97%
06:01aNorway oil firms, workers agree wage deal in principle, avert strike for now
RE
06/11Norway negotiators work overtime to avert oil strike
RE
06/10Potential Norway oil and gas strike may hit output, employers say
RE
06/10Potential Norway oil and gas strike may hit output, employers say
RE
06/08Aker BP, Lundin Merger Set to Close by June-end
MT
06/08Disclosure of large shareholdings
AQ
06/07Around 11% of Norway offshore oil workers threaten to strike
RE
06/07Norway's Safe labour union says 198 oil and gas workers may strike from June 12
RE
06/03Norway's Lederne labour union says oil output at risk in case of strike
RE
06/03Norway oil and gas workers threaten strike, but would not initially hit output
RE
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 2 283 M 236 M 236 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,6x
Yield 2022 3,98%
Capitalization 65 344 M 6 752 M 6 752 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 3 111
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart AKER ASA
Aker ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AKER ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 879,50 NOK
Average target price 1 020,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Øyvind Eriksen President & Chief Executive Officer
Svein Oskar Stoknes Chief Financial Officer
Kjell Inge Røkke Chairman
Lene Landøy Investment Director
Kristin Margrethe Devold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKER ASA6.61%6 752
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-18.44%56 164
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.16%26 086
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-15.16%12 773
HAL TRUST-11.66%11 751
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-15.15%10 495