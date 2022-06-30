Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Aker ASA
  News
  Summary
    AKER   NO0010234552

AKER ASA

(AKER)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  06:36 2022-06-30 am EDT
763.50 NOK   -1.04%
06:26aNorway oil workers at one union reject wage deal
RE
06:10aNorway oil workers at one union reject wage deal
RE
04:38aAker BP Creates Second-largest Oil, Gas Producer In Norway As Lundin Deal Closes
MT
Summary 
Summary

Norway oil workers at one union reject wage deal

06/30/2022 | 06:26am EDT
OSLO (Reuters) - Members of the Lederne labour union representing Norwegian oil workers have voted against a wage deal negotiated with oil companies, a state-appointed mediator said on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear if Lederne's members would go on strike as a result of the vote, or if negotiations would resume. If Lederne members were to go on strike, they would target oil output, not gas output, the union previously said.

The union was not available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Members of a separate union, Safe, have accepted the deal, the mediator added.

Both unions had negotiated agreements earlier this month but were seeking approval from members before deciding whether to formally endorse the deals.

Lederne had said that, in case of a strike, Norway's oil production would likely be cut, while the union would initially seek to prevent a reduction in natural gas export at a time of tight supply in Europe.

Norway pumps just over 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, half in the form of crude and other liquids and half from natural gas, making it a major global energy supplier.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER ASA -1.04% 763.5 Real-time Quote.-6.48%
COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HOLDING AB -1.56% 78.75 Delayed Quote.-3.21%
DNO ASA -1.14% 13.89 Real-time Quote.34.39%
EQUINOR ASA -0.21% 350.9 Real-time Quote.49.22%
GOLD -0.38% 1811.21 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.83% 112.36 Delayed Quote.51.70%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.14% 303.8206 Real-time Quote.75.50%
WTI -0.12% 109.575 Delayed Quote.46.36%
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 2 283 M 231 M 231 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,1x
Yield 2022 4,54%
Capitalization 57 320 M 5 802 M 5 802 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 3 111
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart AKER ASA
Duration : Period :
Aker ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 771,50 NOK
Average target price 1 020,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Øyvind Eriksen President & Chief Executive Officer
Svein Oskar Stoknes Chief Financial Officer
Kjell Inge Røkke Chairman
Lene Landøy Investment Director
Kristin Margrethe Devold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKER ASA-6.48%5 802
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-22.15%52 831
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.06%26 071
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-17.91%12 297
HAL TRUST-11.02%11 777
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-18.38%9 922