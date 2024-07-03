Aker BioMarine ASA - Agreement to sell its ownership position in Feed Ingredients

Fornebu, July 3, 2024 - Aker BioMarine ASA ("Aker BioMarine") today announced

that it has entered into an agreement with American Industrial Partners ("AIP")

and Aker Capital ("Aker") for the sale of Aker BioMarine's ownership position in

the Feed Ingredients business, based on an enterprise valuation of USD 590

million (around NOK 6.3 billion). The acquiring party will be a newly

established company owned 60% by AIP and 40% by Aker Capital.



On 14 February 2024, Aker BioMarine announced a strategic review of its

ownership position in the Feed Ingredients business. The transaction will create

significant shareholder value and is an important step in crystallizing value

and enables a focused Aker BioMarine within the human health and nutrition

business.



"We are pleased to announce the sale of our ownership position in the Feed

Ingredients business. This transaction is the result of a process that attracted

interest from a wide range of reputable parties and not only demonstrates the

value of Feed Ingredients but also underscores the value potential of Aker

BioMarine as a whole. We will continue to explore how we can drive shareholder

value by enabling potential partnerships and transactions for each of the

remaining business units", says Matts Johansen, CEO of Aker BioMarine.



The enterprise value of USD 590 million (on a cash and debt-free basis), is to

be adjusted for normalized working capital and excess product inventory at

closing. Upon closing of the transaction, Aker BioMarine intends to refinance

its debt to obtain an appropriate leverage for the remaining business, and

targets to distribute an extraordinary dividend after closing. Management

expects the proposed dividend to be between NOK 35 and NOK 45 per share. Further

details will be communicated in connection with closing of the transaction.



Following the transaction, Aker BioMarine will be a focused human health and

nutrition company consisting of three business units; (1) Human Health

Ingredients (2) Consumer Health Ingredients and (3) Emerging Businesses. Aker

BioMarine has entered into a long-term contract with Feed Ingredients for the

supply of krill raw materials for its Human Health Ingredients business.



Closing of the transaction is expected during the third quarter of 2024, subject

to obtaining the necessary competition clearances.



Arctic, Carnegie and Rabobank acted as financial advisors to Aker BioMarine in

connection with the transaction, and Schjødt as legal adviser.



The board has obtained a fairness opinion from a third party which concludes

that the agreement is in the interest of both Aker BioMarine ASA and its

shareholders, and that the financial consideration is fair.



For further information, please contact:



Christopher Robin Vinter, VP IR & Corporate Finance

Mobile: +47 911 60 820

Email: Christopher.vinter@akerbiomarine.com



For media:



Tormod Sandstø, Director of Communications

Mobile: +47 909 43 215

Email: tormod.sandsto@akerbiomarine.com



About Aker BioMarine

Aker BioMarine is a leading biotech innovator and Antarctic krill-harvesting

company developing krill-derived products for consumer health and wellness as

well as animal nutrition. The company has a strong position in its industry and

is the world's leading supplier of krill, the natural, powerful and health

promoting source of nutrients from the pristine waters of Antarctica. Aker

BioMarine is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange (AKBM). More information is available

at www.akerbiomarine.com.



About American Industrial Partners

American Industrial Partners ("AIP") is a global industrials investor, with

approximately $16 billion in assets under management. AIP is distinctively

focused on industrial businesses across a broad range of end markets that

include: aerospace and defense, automotive, building products, capital goods,

chemicals, industrial services, industrial technology, logistics, metals &

mining, and transportation, among others. AIP looks to generate differentiated

returns by investing in quality industrial businesses with strong management

teams and working with those teams to implement comprehensive operating agendas

to build long-term value. Current AIP portfolio companies generate aggregate

annual revenues of approximately $25 billion and employ approximately 65,000

employees as of March 31, 2024. In October 2023, AIP closed its eighth fund at

$5.1 billion. www.americanindustrial.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section

5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and contains information deemed to

constitute inside information pursuant to the European Market Abuse Regulation.



This announcement was published by Christopher Robin Vinter, VP IR & Corporate

Finance of Aker BioMarine ASA on 3 July 2024.





