Aker BioMarine ASA - Registration of share capital increase

12 Jun 2024 14:28 CEST

AKER BIOMARINE ASA

12 June 2024: Reference is made to Aker BioMarine ASA's stock exchange
announcement on 6 May 2024, regarding the result of the offer under the Employee
Share Purchase Program and the related share capital increase.

The share capital increase pertaining to the Employee Share Purchase Program has
today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.:
Foretaksregisteret). The new registered share capital of the company is NOK 526
110 084 divided into 87 685 014 shares, each with a par value of NOK 6.00. Upon
registration with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS), the new
shares will be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section
5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact
Katrine Klaveness
CFO
Mobile: +47 991 58 915
Email: Katrine.Klaveness@akerbiomarine.com

About Aker BioMarine
Aker BioMarine is a leading biotech innovator and Antarctic krill-harvesting
company developing krill-derived products for consumer health and wellness as
well as animal nutrition. The company has a strong position in its industry and
is the world's leading supplier of krill, the natural, powerful and health
promoting source of nutrients from the pristine waters of Antarctica. Aker
BioMarine is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange (AKBM). More information is available
at www.akerbiomarine.com.

More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

Aker BioMarine ASA

Oslo Børs Newspoint

AKER BIOMARINE ASA

NO0010886625

AKBM

Oslo Børs

