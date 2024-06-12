Aker BioMarine : Registration of share capital increase
June 12, 2024 at 08:33 am EDT
Aker BioMarine ASA - Registration of share capital increase
12 Jun 2024
AKER BIOMARINE ASA
12 June 2024: Reference is made to Aker BioMarine ASA's stock exchange
announcement on 6 May 2024, regarding the result of the offer under the Employee
Share Purchase Program and the related share capital increase.
The share capital increase pertaining to the Employee Share Purchase Program has
today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.:
Foretaksregisteret). The new registered share capital of the company is NOK 526
110 084 divided into 87 685 014 shares, each with a par value of NOK 6.00. Upon
registration with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS), the new
shares will be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section
5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further information, please contact
Katrine Klaveness
CFO
Mobile: +47 991 58 915
Email: Katrine.Klaveness@akerbiomarine.com
About Aker BioMarine
Aker BioMarine is a leading biotech innovator and Antarctic krill-harvesting
company developing krill-derived products for consumer health and wellness as
well as animal nutrition. The company has a strong position in its industry and
is the world's leading supplier of krill, the natural, powerful and health
promoting source of nutrients from the pristine waters of Antarctica. Aker
BioMarine is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange (AKBM). More information is available
at www.akerbiomarine.com.
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
Aker BioMarine ASA
Oslo Børs Newspoint
AKER BIOMARINE ASA
NO0010886625
AKBM
Oslo Børs
Aker Biomarine ASA is a Norway-based biotech innovator and Antarctic krill-harvesting company. It consists of two business segments: Ingredients and Brands. Under The Ingredients segment, the Company develops krillbased ingredients for human applications in the nutraceutical and dietary supplement space, and animal feed applications for aquaculture and pet food. Under The Brands segment, the Company has two companies: Lang Pharma Nutrition and Epion Brands. Lang Pharma Nutrition is a full service, mass market private label and corporate brand manufacturer within supplements. Epion Brands has its own consumer brand in the US market, Kori, being on the shelves of retailers. Aker BioMarineâs focus on sustainability inspired the launch of AION by Aker BioMarine, a circularity company dedicated to helping companies to recycle and reuse waste.