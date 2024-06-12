Aker BioMarine ASA - Registration of share capital increase

12 June 2024: Reference is made to Aker BioMarine ASA's stock exchange

announcement on 6 May 2024, regarding the result of the offer under the Employee

Share Purchase Program and the related share capital increase.



The share capital increase pertaining to the Employee Share Purchase Program has

today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.:

Foretaksregisteret). The new registered share capital of the company is NOK 526

110 084 divided into 87 685 014 shares, each with a par value of NOK 6.00. Upon

registration with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS), the new

shares will be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section

5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



For further information, please contact

Katrine Klaveness

CFO

Mobile: +47 991 58 915

Email: Katrine.Klaveness@akerbiomarine.com



About Aker BioMarine

Aker BioMarine is a leading biotech innovator and Antarctic krill-harvesting

company developing krill-derived products for consumer health and wellness as

well as animal nutrition. The company has a strong position in its industry and

is the world's leading supplier of krill, the natural, powerful and health

promoting source of nutrients from the pristine waters of Antarctica. Aker

BioMarine is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange (AKBM). More information is available

at www.akerbiomarine.com.





