Second quarter 2024 results for Aker BioMarine

12 July 2024: Aker BioMarine ASA ("Aker BioMarine" or "the company") announced

on 3 July a transaction to sell the Feed Ingredients business. The segment will

from the second quarter 2024 be a discontinued segment as it is classified as

held for sale.



Highlights second quarter 2024:

- Subsequent event: Announced to sell the Feed Ingredients business for an

Enterprise Value of USD 590 million

- Financials including discontinued operations line by line:

* Revenues of USD 94.0 million (up 6% YoY)

* Adjusted EBITDA of USD 29.0 million (up 35% YoY)

- Financials from continued operations

* Revenues of USD 49.2 million (up 4% YoY)

* Adjusted EBITDA of USD 6.7 million (down 21% YoY)

- Revenue growth YoY in HHI segment of 22%, margin impacted by customer mix and

high share of lower margin products PL+, Algae oil and QHP

- Revenue growth YoY in Feed Ingredients of 25% including Nutra, good

development in underlying margin

- Krill offshore production of 20,091 MT (up 13% YoY)

- Inventory build down at retailers impacted Lang sales, sales out of store

(POS) remains strong at 7% growth YoY for 1H 2024



"Following the Feed Ingredients transaction, Aker BioMarine will focus on human

nutrition, particularly the large and growing Omega-3 market. We aim to grow by

increasing our market share and expanding our product categories through

innovation. In parallel, we will continue to explore how we can drive

shareholder value by enabling potential partnerships and transactions for each

of the remaining business units," said Matts Johansen, CEO of Aker BioMarine.



Human Health Ingredients delivered solid revenue growth of 22%, with revenues

from krill oil equivalent products up 7% year-over-year (YoY). This revenue

growth is driven by continued strong development across most regions. Margins

for the quarter were impacted by customer mix in Superba and a high share of

lower-margin products such as PL+, Algae Oil, and QHP.



Consumer Health Products delivered lower revenues on a stable gross margin,

resulting in lower EBITDA on a relatively fixed SG&A base. Through the first

half of 2024, sales of Lang products out of store at retailers (POS) increased

by 7% YoY, while Lang revenues declined. This indicates that retailers have been

reducing inventory levels, while the underlying market for our private label

products remains strong.



Feed Ingredients delivered good results, with both higher revenues and improved

underlying margins compared to last year. This was driven by price growth of

Qrill Aqua and a higher share of high-margin products like Qrill Pet and Nutra.

Offshore production has also been robust, with Q2 and year-to-date (YTD)

production up 13% and 10% YoY respectively. From Q2 2024, this segment is

classified as held for sale and discontinued.



