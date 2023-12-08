Aker BioMarine ASA has received purchase orders of USD 6.0 million for Algae based Omega-3 Oils (for human consumption) with a gross margin similar to Superba. Delivery will be throughout 2024. The Algae Oil will be produced in the company's factory in Houston, where the company has built a dedicated production line which is on stream.

The current order book represents the total annual production capacity for algae oil in Houston in 2024, and the company has consequently taken a strategic decision to increase the algae oil production capacity around fivefold. This expansion will require limited investments as the company will utilize existing infrastructure in Houston. Estimated time to completion is 12-18 months.