Aker BioMarine : Supplementing with krill oil can support intense power training

In a new study, run in partnership with Cien por Cien Natural, Aker BioMarine and Centre d'Alt Rendiment (CAR), scientists confirmed that krill oil is an effective nutritional strategy for athletes to increase omega-3 and choline concentrations to support intense power training.

High-intensity exercise, such as power training, is metabolically demanding, requiring dietary intervention to speed up recovery. Previous research has shown that low levels of nutrients, such as omega-3, can impact sports performance and recovery in athletes. Krill oil is a natural combination of both omega-3 and choline, and this study reveals how supplementation with krill oil can ensure that athletes maintain optimal levels of these important nutrients.

"At the start of the study, we discovered that the 82% of the participating athletes had an Omega-3 Index below the recommended level, which clearly indicates that athletes should strongly consider including omega-3 fatty acids as part of their diet and nutrition plans," said Yunpeng Ding, Director R&D in Aker BioMarine, and one of the study authors.

Inside the experiment

Thirty-five healthy athletes (27 males and 8 females) participated in the 12-week study which was conducted in Spain. Just over half of the participants were randomly assigned to receive krill oil supplements, while the remaining individuals received placeboes, over the course of the experiment. The athletes' Omega-3 Index, plasma choline levels and total antioxidant capacity were measured before and after their regular exercise sessions, which were performed by the same instructor to ensure consistency across both test groups.

"To participate in this study, the athletes had to show that they had practiced power training or similar high intensity exercise with a specialized instructor for at least three years prior, and on a regular basis. They were also asked to avoid other nutritional supplements and maintain a normal diet, shortly before and for the duration of the study," explained Ding.

Key findings

Omega-3 Index

The group receiving krill oil supplementation showed a significant increase in their average Omega-3 Index, from 4.82% to 6.77% after 12 weeks.

The krill oil group also showed a reduction in their omega-6 to omega-3 ratio, contributing to a potential decrease in inflammation following the exercise.

Choline levels

Choline is a factor that contributes to optimal muscle performance. The krill oil group showed significantly increased plasma choline storage (compared to placebo group) between the pre- and post-supplementation exercises.

Total Antioxidant Capacity (TAC)

The participants receiving krill oil exhibited higher antioxidant capacity following exercise in comparison to the placebo group, however, this variation did not reach significance due to small sample size.

"Both choline and omega-3 are important to both performance and recovery, and we see that krill oil can be an effective means to ensure that the athletes receive adequate amounts to support their training and high intensity exercise regimens," said Ding.

Conclusion of study

The scientists behind this study concluded that krill oil is an effective nutritional strategy to increase the omega-3 index, recover choline concentrations in the body and address oxidative stress after power training sessions, all of which play an important role in preparing the body for optimal sports performance. The research team encourages further investigation on the performance effects of krill oil on a larger sample size of power training athletes.

More information

The full study, titled "Krill-Oil-Dependent Increases in HS-Omega-3 Index, Plasma Choline and Antioxidant Capacity in Well-Conditioned Power Training Athletes" can be found here: https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/12/4237/htm.The authors of the study include: Franchek Drobnic, Andreas B. Storsve, Lena Burri, Yunpeng Ding, Montserrat Banquells, Joan Riera, Per Björk, Ventura Ferrer and Joan Carles Domingo.

About Aker BioMarine

Aker BioMarine is a biotech innovator and Antarctic krill-harvesting company, dedicated to improving human and planetary health. Listed on Oslo Stock Exchange, the company develops krill-based ingredients for pharmaceutical, nutraceutical (Superba®, NKO® and K·REAL®), aquaculture (QRILL™ Aqua), and animal feed applications (QRILL™ Pet), including INVI™, a highly concentrated protein isolate, and LYSOVETA™, a targeted transporter of EPA and DHA from krill. Aker BioMarine's fully transparent value chain stretches from sustainable krill harvesting in pristine Antarctic waters through its Montevideo logistics hub, Houston production plant, and to customers around the world. The company's strong focus on sustainability inspired the launch of AION by Aker BioMarine, a circularity company dedicated to helping companies to recycle and reuse waste. Read more: www.akerbiomarine.com

For more information, please contact:

Lisa Miller

Communications Director, US

Lisa.miller@akerbiomarine.com

+1 (281) 914-1304