Aker BioMarine : introduces a new delivery platform for enhanced bioavailability of dietary supplement ingredients

This

new disruptive technology platform

,

utilizing the true potential of phospholipids (PL's)

,

will

help

bring new

products

to

market.

Oslo, Norway, November 10, 2022: PL+ by Aker BioMarineis a groundbreaking technology platform utilizing the potential of phospholipids from krill oil (PL's) as a unique delivery platform to bring new innovation to the nutraceuticals industry. Since phospholipids are both water and fat soluble, they act as an emulsifier and can create micelles for a maximum surface area for improved absorption for low-solubility and low-permeable substances.

By combining PL'swith other ingredients that have lower bioavailability and absorption rates into the body (such as Curcumin, CoQ10, CBD, Lutein and certain Omega sources), we can boost and enhance the uptake of these ingredients up to 25 times, bringing new cost-effective supplements to market.

"We believe PL+ is a real industry gamechanger for the nutraceuticals industry," said Matts Johansen, CEO of Aker BioMarine. "Since our debut into the supplements industry over 15 years ago, we knew we had a special ingredient with krill due to its phospholipid advantage, and for years we have investigated the true potential of PL's and are excited to bring this new technology platform to life."

PL+ by Aker BioMarine, an industry disruptor

In order to be relevant in today's market, supplement brands need to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to innovation. Personalization is key and combination products are on the rise. And for ingredient companies like Aker BioMarine, reliant on decades worth of research, experience and R&D, there are many new growth opportunities on the horizon.

"We take vitamins and supplements to support our overall health or compensate the lack of certain nutrients in our diet, but theabsorption of some of these supplements is inconsistent, leading consumers to drop products because they are not seeing or feeling the key health benefits," said Simon Seward, EVP for Human Health & Nutrition, Aker BioMarine. "By capitalizing on what we already know about krill and phospholipids and expanding our reach to new areas, we are helping to create endless opportunities within the nutra industry. In fact, with PL+, we are creating supplements with improved absorption, reduced formulation costs and enhanced product quality, key attributes needed to help our customers meet their consumer's needs."

PL+ in action

The productions of PL+ starts with sourcing the purest and most sustainable marine phospholipid ingredient from Antarctica using Aker BioMarine's Eco-Harvesting technology onboard its fishing vessels. The phospholipids are then extracted and concentrated in the company's Houston based facility using Flexitech, a patented technology process. Once the phospholipids are extracted and concentrated, the last stage of PL+ technology consists of removing non-polar lipids and adding the supplements.Aker BioMarine's Houston facility is currently producing EPA/DHA fish oil and anticipates production of Curcumin, CoQ10, CBD and Lutein by the end of 2023.

Oil and water DO mix

Bioavailability is the rate at which a substance is absorbed into the bloodstream and can be utilized by the body. Our bodies are made of 60% water, therefore oil-based supplements resist absorption into the bloodstream. The digestibility and absorption of certain supplements like Curcumin, CoQ10, CBD, Lutein and even Omega-3's can be inconsistent due to poor solubility in the gastrointestinal tract, therefore, many of these supplements end up being flushed out of the body without delivering their health benefits. Phospholipids have excellent biocompatibility and are both water and fat soluble, demonstrating that oil and water DO mix.

Multiple publications have demonstrated the benefits of using phospholipids as a self-emulsifying delivery platform for supplements with low bioavailability. Since phospholipids are natural, integral parts of our cells, omega-3s in the form of phospholipids are better absorbed into our body. PL+, ideal for lipid based or lipid soluble supplements, helps enable dual solubility in water and in fats, acting as an emulsifier and a booster of absorption up to 25 times.

