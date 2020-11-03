?>
AKER BIOMARINE AS

AKER BIOMARINE AS

(AKBM-ME)
Aker BioMarine : New Head of Investor Relations to strengthen Aker BioMarine Finance team

11/03/2020 | 06:00am EST

Aker BioMarine, currently trading on Merkur Market, appoints Martin Stenshall as the company's Head of Investor Relations.

Stenshall comes from Danske Bank Markets in Oslo, where he has held the role as both Senior Analyst and Head of Equity Research. Prior to joining Danske Bank, Stenshall held key financial positions at KPMG, PwC and Aker Kværner. He has a Master's degree in Finance from Griffith University in Brisbane, and a Bachelor's of Accounting and Auditing from the University of Oslo.

Stenshall backs Aker BioMarine's mission to improve human and planetary health

'I was drawn to Aker BioMarine due to their strong focus on sustainability and the exciting growth journey ahead. This is not only because of the planned listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange in early 2021, but also because of its products, which I see as a strong contributor to human and planetary health,' says Stenshall.

'After many years in finance, I am really looking forward to working for a company that directly supports health, environment, and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals,' he adds.

Investor Relations role to facilitate regular and open dialogue with finance community

Aker BioMarine has been trading on Merkur Market since 6 July 2020. As part of the listing, the company raised NOK 2.15 billion (USD 225 million) in new equity through share issue. The company will move to the main list on the Oslo Stock Exchange within the first quarter of 2021.

'We have now entered a new phase where the financial markets will play an important role as we grow our company. Investor Relations is an important function, to ensure that we are open, transparent and always engaging with our stakeholders, keeping them abreast of our journey,' says Katrine Klaveness, CFO at Aker BioMarine.

She continues, 'With Stenshall's extensive experience and deep understanding of the financial markets, I believe that both Aker BioMarine and its investors are in good hands.'

For more information please contact:

Katrin Berntsen
Director Communication
Ph: +47 920 54 570
katrin.berntsen@akerbiomarine.com

About Aker BioMarine

Aker BioMarine is a biotech innovator and Antarctic krill-harvesting company, dedicated to improving human and planetary health. The company develops krill-based ingredients for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications. The company's fully transparent value chain stretches from sustainable krill harvesting in pristine Antarctic waters through its Montevideo logistics hub, Houston production plant, and all the way to customers around the world.

Disclaimer

Aker BioMarine ASA published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 10:59:07 UTC

EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matts Eirik Johansen Chief Executive Officer
Ola Snøve Chairman
Katrine Mourud Klaveness Chief Financial Officer
Sindre Skjong Director & Technical Director
Øyvind Eriksen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER BIOMARINE AS0.00%773
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA7.63%2 385
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.-24.97%1 200
BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT2.70%1 099
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS-14.13%920
THE ANDERSONS, INC.-14.20%723
