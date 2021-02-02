Log in
AKER BIOMARINE AS

(AKBM-ME)
Aker BioMarine : QRILL Pet now a member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition

02/02/2021
The Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC) is a U.S. based non-profit accelerator of environmental and social sustainability in the pet industry. As a new member, QRILL Pet is well-positioned to meet and exceed its own contributions to the health and wellbeing of pets and the planet, as well as support a more sustainable pet food industry.

'As an industry, we face global challenges that will impact the future of our business, such as loss of biodiversity, resource scarcity, lifestyle diseases, and climate change. Aker BioMarine and QRILL Pet are dedicated to addressing those challenges in a positive way, which is well-aligned with the ambitions of PSC,' says Andrew Fuente, Sales Director Americas, Aker BioMarine.

'PSC has made significant inroads across the pet industry, clearly demonstrating that sustainability pays off. They offer companies tools that are designed to help them align with more responsible, sustainable business practices,' Fuente adds.

PSC framework addresses key challenges for the future of pet industry

The PSC has developed a four-factor framework that pet food companies can use to evaluate the sustainability of the proteins and other animal-derived ingredients in their pet products. These four factors include: environmental impact of ingredient, treatment of workforce, treatment of animals, and the way the ingredient promotes a balanced diet for pets.

'Our role is to actively collaborative with the pet industry to ensure a positive, sustainable development and reduced environmental impact,' says Caitlyn Dudas, Executive Director, Pet Sustainability Coalition. 'We see the pet industry as playing a significant role in the long-term health of our agricultural land, along with animal welfare, and the social and labor practices behind the production of the pet food. Meeting these challenges requires strong industry collaboration with partners such as QRILL Pet, who aim to make a positive impact for the long-term.'

QRILL Pet, the sustainably sourced, krill-based ingredient for pets

QRILL Pet is a brand of the biotech innovator and Antarctic krill-harvesting company, Aker BioMarine. Approved by the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO), the 100% krill based QRILL Pet product focuses on pets' health and well-being. It also carries the highest-ranking sustainability certificate (MSC) for marine ingredients.

Read more about the sustainability of krill

More about the Pet Sustainability Coalition

As a collaborative accelerator, PSC relies heavily on its world-renowned partners to educate, inspire, and accelerate the pet industry on its journey toward sustainability. Their vision is to support a thriving and collaborative pet industry that creates positive impact, all the while advancing business through profitable environmental and social practices.

Learn more about the Pet Sustainability Coalition

For further information, please contact:

Katrin Berntsen, Director Communication

Mobile: +47 92 05 45 70

Email: katrin.berntsen@akerbiomarine.com

About Aker BioMarine

Aker BioMarine is a biotech innovator and Antarctic krill-harvesting company, dedicated to improving human and planetary health. The company develops krill-based ingredients for protein, nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications. The company's fully transparent value chain stretches from sustainable krill harvesting in pristine Antarctic waters through its Montevideo logistics hub, Houston production plant, and all the way to customers around the world.

Disclaimer

Aker BioMarine ASA published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 12:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
