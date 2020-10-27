Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Aker BP ASA    AKERBP   NO0010345853

AKER BP ASA

(AKERBP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aker BP : Release of third quarter results 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 10:30am EDT

27. oktober 2020

Aker BP will publish its financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Thursday 29 October 2020 at 07:00 (CET). A conference call will be hosted at 08:30 (CET).

The conference call will be available as a webcast on the company's website www.akerbp.com/en.

To participate in the conference call, please contact the conference call operator at the telephone numbers listed below. Please join the event 10 minutes prior to scheduled start time and provide the confirmation code or ask for Aker BP's quarterly presentation.

Investor contact:
Kjetil Bakken, VP Investor Relations, tel.: +47 91 889 889
Lars Mattis Hanssen, Senior IR Professional, tel.: +47 994 59 460

Media contact:
Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesman, tel.: +47 402 24 217

About Aker BP:
Aker BP is a fully-fledged E&P company with exploration, development and production activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Aker BP is the operator of Alvheim, Ivar Aasen, Skarv, Valhall, Hod, Ula and Tambar. The company is also a partner in the Johan Sverdrup field. Aker BP is headquartered at Fornebu, Norway, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker 'AKERBP'. More about Aker BP at www.akerbp.com.

Disclaimer

Aker BP ASA published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 14:29:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AKER BP ASA
10:30aAKER BP : Release of third quarter results 2020
PU
06:21aAKER BP : Release of third quarter results 2020
AQ
06:00aAKER BP : Offshore Wind and BP collaborate to drive down CO2 emissions on the No..
PU
05:23aNorway's oil and gas exploration drops sharply, regulator says
RE
03:01aAKER BP : Offshore Wind and BP collaborate to drive down CO2 emissions on the No..
AQ
10/21Norway's Safe union breaks off oil service wage talks
RE
10/21Norway labour unions split over oil service wage talks
RE
10/20Losing control? Norway's oil workers fear for future as rigs go remote
RE
10/15AKER BP : Third quarter 2020 trading update
PU
10/14AKER BP : Third quarter 2020 trading update
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 27 392 M 2 993 M 2 993 M
Net income 2020 1 549 M 169 M 169 M
Net Debt 2020 31 465 M 3 438 M 3 438 M
P/E ratio 2020 85,8x
Yield 2020 7,18%
Capitalization 53 530 M 5 797 M 5 849 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,10x
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 703
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart AKER BP ASA
Duration : Period :
Aker BP ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER BP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 232,13 NOK
Last Close Price 148,65 NOK
Spread / Highest target 164%
Spread / Average Target 56,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Johnny Hersvik Chief Executive Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Chairman
Ine Dolve SVP-Operations & Asset Development
David Torvik Tønne Chief Financial Officer
Kate Thomson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER BP ASA-48.39%5 797
CNOOC LIMITED-40.82%44 186
CONOCOPHILLIPS-53.38%32 520
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-58.30%20 338
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-48.79%20 046
ECOPETROL S.A.-44.22%19 725
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group