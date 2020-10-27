Aker BP : Release of third quarter results 2020

27. oktober 2020

Aker BP will publish its financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Thursday 29 October 2020 at 07:00 (CET). A conference call will be hosted at 08:30 (CET).

The conference call will be available as a webcast on the company's website www.akerbp.com/en.

To participate in the conference call, please contact the conference call operator at the telephone numbers listed below. Please join the event 10 minutes prior to scheduled start time and provide the confirmation code or ask for Aker BP's quarterly presentation.

Investor contact:

Kjetil Bakken, VP Investor Relations, tel.: +47 91 889 889

Lars Mattis Hanssen, Senior IR Professional, tel.: +47 994 59 460

Media contact:

Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesman, tel.: +47 402 24 217

About Aker BP:

Aker BP is a fully-fledged E&P company with exploration, development and production activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Aker BP is the operator of Alvheim, Ivar Aasen, Skarv, Valhall, Hod, Ula and Tambar. The company is also a partner in the Johan Sverdrup field. Aker BP is headquartered at Fornebu, Norway, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker 'AKERBP'. More about Aker BP at www.akerbp.com.