Aker BP Submits Field Development Plans With Investments of Over $20 Billion

By Dominic Chopping

Aker BP ASA said Friday that with its partners it is submitting a total of 10 plans for development and operation and one plan for installation and operation to the Norway's Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, with the projects representing total investments of over 200 billion Norwegian kroner ($20.25 billion).

Total recoverable resources in these development projects amount to 730 million net barrels of oil equivalent for Aker BP and the company's share of the investments is around 70%, it said.

These development projects will enable Aker BP's oil and gas production to grow from around 400,000 barrels per day in 2022 to around 525,000 barrels in 2028, it added.

12-16-22