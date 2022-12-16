Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Aker BP ASA
  News
  Summary
    AKRBP   NO0010345853

AKER BP ASA

(AKRBP)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29 2022-12-15 am EST
306.90 NOK   +1.39%
Aker Solutions Gets Contracts From Aker BP Worth Around $5 Billion
DJ
Aker BP Expects NOK50 Billion Investment in Valhall, Fenris Gas Fields Under New Development Plan
MT
Aker BP, Partners Make NOK115 Billion Final Investment Decision on NOAKA Project in Norwegian Sea
MT
Aker BP Submits Field Development Plans With Investments of Over $20 Billion

12/16/2022 | 01:49am EST
By Dominic Chopping


Aker BP ASA said Friday that with its partners it is submitting a total of 10 plans for development and operation and one plan for installation and operation to the Norway's Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, with the projects representing total investments of over 200 billion Norwegian kroner ($20.25 billion).

Total recoverable resources in these development projects amount to 730 million net barrels of oil equivalent for Aker BP and the company's share of the investments is around 70%, it said.

These development projects will enable Aker BP's oil and gas production to grow from around 400,000 barrels per day in 2022 to around 525,000 barrels in 2028, it added.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 0148ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER ASA -0.63% 712.5 Real-time Quote.-13.64%
AKER BP ASA 1.39% 306.9 Real-time Quote.13.00%
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA 1.54% 35.62 Real-time Quote.52.35%
BRENT OIL -0.36% 81.12 Delayed Quote.6.25%
WTI -0.26% 75.988 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
Financials
Sales 2022 134 B 13 622 M 13 622 M
Net income 2022 23 212 M 2 358 M 2 358 M
Net Debt 2022 24 610 M 2 500 M 2 500 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,05x
Yield 2022 6,35%
Capitalization 194 B 19 679 M 19 679 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 773
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart AKER BP ASA
Aker BP ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AKER BP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 306,90 NOK
Average target price 382,75 NOK
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Johnny Hersvik Chief Executive Officer
David Torvik Tønne Chief Financial Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Chairman
Ine Dolve SVP-Operations & Asset Development
Trond Brandsrud Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKER BP ASA13.00%19 679
CHEVRON CORPORATION46.85%333 224
CONOCOPHILLIPS56.37%140 644
EOG RESOURCES, INC.42.55%73 970
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED41.96%61 965
CNOOC LIMITED25.28%61 572