  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Aker BP ASA
  News
  7. Summary
    AKRBP   NO0010345853

AKER BP ASA

(AKRBP)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29 2022-12-15 am EST
306.90 NOK   +1.39%
02:13aAker Solutions Gets Contracts From Aker BP Worth Around $5 Billion
DJ
01:59aAker BP Expects NOK50 Billion Investment in Valhall, Fenris Gas Fields Under New Development Plan
MT
01:52aAker BP, Partners Make NOK115 Billion Final Investment Decision on NOAKA Project in Norwegian Sea
MT
Aker BP, partners to invest $20.5 billion in new oil and gas projects

12/16/2022 | 01:11am EST
OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Aker BP and its partners will invest more than 200 billion crowns ($20.46 billion) in 2022 money to develop several oil and gas fields off Norway in the coming years, the company said on Friday.

Aker BP and other oil firms working off Norway have rushed to submit new projects for approval by authorities to benefit from temporary tax benefits expiring this year.

Norway introduced these incentives in 2020 to support new investments in offshore developments as oil and gas prices dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Petroleum production is the Nordic country's top export industry.

Aker BP, partly owned by BP, is the second-largest petroleum producer off Norway after Equinor.

The projects aim to develop a total of 1.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in recoverable petroleum resources, with net 730 million boe of these to Aker BP, at a break-even price of $35-40 per boe, it said.

Its largest project, Yggdrasil, formerly called NOAKA, aims to develop a group of oil and gas discoveries between the Oseberg and Alvheim fields in the North Sea, with estimated recoverable resources of 650 million boe.

Total investments in that project, which also includes the Munin field, formerly called Krafla, stand at 115 billion crowns, with production expected to start in 2028.

Equinor is currently Munin's operator but will hand it over to Aker BP, while maintaining its 50% stake in the field.

Yggdrasil is central to Aker BP's ambition to increase its oil and gas production to 525,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2028 from just over 400,000 boed today. Norway's total petroleum production averages 4 million boed.

The plans also include the installation of a new production and drilling platform at the Valhall field, and developing the Fenris gas discovery, formerly called King Lear, for 50 billion crowns.

Aker BP and partners also plan to develop a number of smaller subsea fields tied-back to production facilities at its Skarv and Edvard Grieg fields for 37.6 billion crowns.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER ASA -0.63% 712.5 Real-time Quote.-13.64%
AKER BP ASA 1.39% 306.9 Real-time Quote.13.00%
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA 1.54% 35.62 Real-time Quote.52.35%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.11% 0.54981 Delayed Quote.2.91%
BP PLC -0.79% 465.85 Delayed Quote.40.95%
BRENT OIL -0.36% 81.12 Delayed Quote.6.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.06% 0.60146 Delayed Quote.1.60%
EQUINOR ASA 0.44% 364.95 Real-time Quote.54.71%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.03% 0.87322 Delayed Quote.2.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.17% 0.009892 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.18% 0.819424 Delayed Quote.8.95%
WTI -0.26% 75.988 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
Financials
Sales 2022 134 B 13 622 M 13 622 M
Net income 2022 23 212 M 2 358 M 2 358 M
Net Debt 2022 24 610 M 2 500 M 2 500 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,05x
Yield 2022 6,35%
Capitalization 194 B 19 679 M 19 679 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 773
Free-Float 48,6%
