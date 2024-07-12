(Corrects to show output forecast raised (not lowered) in headline and paragraph 1)

(Reuters) -Norwegian oil company Aker BP, which is partly owned by BP, reported on Friday a lower-than-expected profit for the second quarter and raised its full-year output outlook.

Profit before interest and tax rose to $2.30 billion from $2.26 billion a year earlier, against a $2.36 billion forecast in a poll of analysts compiled by Aker BP.

The company said in a statement it now sees production at 420-440 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd), against previous guidance of 410-440 mboepd. Second-quarter output was 444,100 boepd.

It said all field development projects progressed as planned in the quarter.

(Reporting by Elviira Luoma, editing by Anna Ringstrom)