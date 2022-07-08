Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Aker BP ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKRBP   NO0010345853

AKER BP ASA

(AKRBP)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  07:09 2022-07-08 am EDT
327.90 NOK   +0.80%
07:01aNorway approves gas field expansion, development plans for two others
RE
06:14aPRESS RELEASE : Approved development plan for Frosk in the Alvheim area
PU
07/05Change of ex date for Q3 dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norway approves gas field expansion, development plans for two others

07/08/2022 | 07:01am EDT
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's government has approved expansion plans for the country's second largest gas field, Ormen Lange, as well as development plans for the Frosk and Tommeliten A discoveries, the oil and energy ministry said on Friday.

The Ormen Lange phase 3 extension is expected to increase gas extraction by up to 40 billion standard cubic metres (bcm), with start-up in 2025, the ministry said.

The field, operated by Shell and located in the Norwegian Sea, will as a result increase gas recovery from 75% to 85%, the ministry said.

"This project helps to maintain the gas supply from Norway to our friends in Europe from the middle of this decade," oil and energy minister Terje Aasland said in a statement.

Seperately, the ministry also approved plans for developing the petroleum discoveries Frosk and Tommeliten A in the North Sea.[L8N2YP2BV]

Tommeliten A, which is partly located on the British side of the North Sea, is operated by ConocoPhillips and co-owned with PGNiG, Totalenergies and Vaar Energi.

Expected recoverable reserves at Tommeliten A are estimated at about 21 million standard cubic metres (mcm) of oil equivalent, of which slightly more than three quarters is gas, the ministry said.

Expected start of production is 2024, it added.

The Frosk discovery, where recoverable reserves are estimated at 1.51 mcm of oil equivalent, most of which is oil, is operated by AkerBP with Vaar Energi as the other stakeholder.

Production is expected to start in 2023.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Nora Buli; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER BP ASA 0.86% 327.9 Real-time Quote.19.77%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 3.61% 86.35 Delayed Quote.19.63%
EQUINOR ASA -1.89% 337.5 Real-time Quote.45.82%
GOLD -0.02% 1741.84 Delayed Quote.-4.88%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.15% 104.45 Delayed Quote.28.08%
POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A. 1.68% 5.802 Delayed Quote.-9.43%
SHELL PLC -0.42% 2026.5 Delayed Quote.25.76%
TOTALENERGIES SE -0.22% 49.235 Real-time Quote.10.63%
WTI -0.33% 102.395 Delayed Quote.34.26%
Financials
Sales 2022 139 B 13 737 M 13 737 M
Net income 2022 26 786 M 2 654 M 2 654 M
Net Debt 2022 20 508 M 2 032 M 2 032 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,37x
Yield 2022 5,77%
Capitalization 205 B 20 364 M 20 364 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 773
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart AKER BP ASA
Aker BP ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AKER BP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 325,30 NOK
Average target price 380,80 NOK
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Johnny Hersvik Chief Executive Officer
David Torvik Tønne Chief Financial Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Chairman
Ine Dolve SVP-Operations & Asset Development
Trond Brandsrud Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKER BP ASA19.77%20 364
CONOCOPHILLIPS19.63%109 583
EOG RESOURCES, INC.18.28%61 541
CNOOC LIMITED22.54%59 731
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION103.90%57 609
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED21.10%57 560