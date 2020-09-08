Log in
AKER BP ASA

AKER BP ASA

(AKERBP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/08 10:20:00 am
156.8 NOK   -4.48%
01:48pNorway oil firms, unions call on mediator to avert strike
RE
08/26AKER BP : EIOF - Report for 2nd Quarter 2020
AQ
08/20Norway oil firms revive some investment plans after tax cut
RE
Norway oil firms, unions call on mediator to avert strike

09/08/2020 | 01:48pm EDT

Wage talks between Norwegian oil firms and labour unions broke down on Tuesday and will move to a state-led mediation in a bid to prevent a strike, the unions said on Tuesday.

The Industri Energi, Safe and Lederne unions had been negotiating since Monday with the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG), which represents oil companies, in a bid to agree a new offshore wage settlement.

The talks cover wages and working conditions for some 7,000 workers employed by oil firms, such as Equinor, with Industri Energi representing more than 4,000 workers.

No date has been set for the mediation, which is expected to take place within the next several weeks or months.

If Norway's state-appointed mediator is unable to broker a deal, the members of the unions will be eligible to go on strike, potentially disrupting output from western Europe's largest oil and gas producer.

The wage talks, which normally take place in the April-June quarter, were postponed this year due to the COVID-19 situation.

Separate negotiations covering workers at floating rigs and offshore service companies are expected to take place later in September.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER BP ASA -4.36% 157 Delayed Quote.-43.00%
ENI SPA -3.27% 7.519 Delayed Quote.-43.86%
EQUINOR ASA -3.37% 134.85 Delayed Quote.-20.48%
LUNDIN ENERGY AB -3.13% 195.3 Delayed Quote.-36.66%
OKEA ASA 1.52% 8.02 Delayed Quote.-54.86%
REPSOL S.A. -4.55% 6.334 Delayed Quote.-52.36%
08/20Norway oil firms revive some investment plans after tax cut
08/20Norway oil firms bring back some investments after tax cut
Financials
Sales 2020 27 290 M 3 003 M 3 003 M
Net income 2020 1 003 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2020 31 241 M 3 438 M 3 438 M
P/E ratio 2020 126x
Yield 2020 6,51%
Capitalization 59 031 M 6 609 M 6 497 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,31x
EV / Sales 2021 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 703
Free-Float 29,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 234,43 NOK
Last Close Price 164,15 NOK
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Johnny Hersvik Chief Executive Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Chairman
Ine Dolve SVP-Operations & Asset Development
David Torvik Tønne Chief Financial Officer
Kate Thomson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER BP ASA-43.00%6 609
CNOOC LIMITED-35.96%47 583
CONOCOPHILLIPS-44.86%38 462
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-48.50%25 118
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-38.79%23 211
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-34.53%16 280
