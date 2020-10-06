Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Aker BP ASA    AKERBP   NO0010345853

AKER BP ASA

(AKERBP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norway oil workers plan to expand strike from Oct. 10, mediator says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 01:51pm EDT

OSLO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil workers plan to expand their ongoing strike from Oct. 10 onwards, adding 93 more workers to the 169 who are already part of the conflict, Norway's state-appointed wage mediator said on its web site on Tuesday.

Six offshore oil and gas fields closed down on Monday as the Lederne labour union ramped up its strike, reducing output by around 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG).

The Lederne union was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER BP ASA 3.10% 154.5 Delayed Quote.-47.97%
DNO ASA 4.60% 4.916 Delayed Quote.-59.38%
ENI SPA 3.41% 6.918 Delayed Quote.-51.68%
EQUINOR ASA 1.47% 134.25 Delayed Quote.-24.62%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.29% 42.66 Delayed Quote.-40.24%
LUNDIN ENERGY AB 4.52% 188.4 Delayed Quote.-43.37%
TOTAL SE 2.30% 29.52 Real-time Quote.-41.35%
WTI 3.75% 40.659 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AKER BP ASA
01:51pNorway oil workers plan to expand strike from Oct. 10, mediator says
RE
10:57aNorway gas exports to Europe rise amid strike as other fields ramp up
RE
10:01aNorway union makes new proposal to oil firms in bid to end strike
RE
10/05Six Norway oil and gas fields shut as strike escalates
RE
10/05AKER BP : Norwegian Petroleum Directorate - AErfugl Phase 1 ready for production
AQ
10/05Equinor Shuts Down Four North Sea Fields Amid Strike
DJ
10/05Equinor shuts 4 Norway oil, gas fields as strike escalates
RE
10/04Six Norway oil and gas fields shut as strike escalates
RE
10/02Norway oil strike escalation could affect production from six fields - NOG
RE
10/02Norway oil strike escalation could affect production from six fields -NOG
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 27 373 M 2 949 M 2 949 M
Net income 2020 982 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2020 31 422 M 3 386 M 3 386 M
P/E ratio 2020 131x
Yield 2020 7,14%
Capitalization 53 952 M 5 821 M 5 813 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,12x
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 703
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart AKER BP ASA
Duration : Period :
Aker BP ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER BP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 234,43 NOK
Last Close Price 149,85 NOK
Spread / Highest target 152%
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Johnny Hersvik Chief Executive Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Chairman
Ine Dolve SVP-Operations & Asset Development
David Torvik Tønne Chief Financial Officer
Kate Thomson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER BP ASA-47.97%5 849
CNOOC LIMITED-41.36%42 400
CONOCOPHILLIPS-47.29%36 768
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-56.47%21 229
ECOPETROL S.A.-42.38%20 451
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-49.05%19 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group