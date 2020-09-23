Log in
Norway oil workers threaten strike, including at leading Sverdrup field

09/23/2020 | 02:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea

Some 281 Norwegian offshore oil workers plan to go on strike from Sept. 30 if annual pay negotiations with employers fail, trade unions Safe and Industri Energi said on Wednesday.

The smaller Lederne union has said it too could join a strike if talks do not yield a deal, but has not yet announced how many of its members would be affected in the first round.

Initially, 113 of Safe's members would strike, including 88 at Equinor's Johan Sverdrup field, the largest oil producing field in western Europe, and 25 at ConocoPhillips's Ekofisk Lima platform, the union told Reuters.

Industri Energi meanwhile said 168 of its members would strike, including 129 working at the Equinor-operated Snorre, Kvitebjoern, Aasta Hansteen and Kristin fields.

The remaining 39 are service workers employed by ESS at Aker BP's Ula and ConocoPhillips's Eldfisk Bravo, Industri Energi said.

Norway exports more than four million barrels of oil per day, half in the form of crude and other liquids and half from natural gas, making it a major global energy supplier.

Norwegian oil firms and unions failed to reach agreement during preliminary bargaining on Sept. 7-8, and will be subject to mandatory state-led mediation on Sept. 28-29 in a bid to prevent a strike.

It was not immediately clear how much of the country's output could be cut. Past disputes have typically led to a reduction in overall output of around 10%, with a primary focus on oil rather than gas.

The unions are negotiating on behalf of a combined 7,300 workers, while the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) represents oil firms.

The NOG, which speaks for the industry during wage negotiations, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

If Norway's state-appointed mediator is unable to broker a deal, union members will be eligible to go on strike and the dispute could subsequently be escalated.

Unions have not publicly released details of their demands.

In 2018, a 10-day strike among 1,600 workers led to the shutdown of a field operated by Shell and affected output from several others.

In 2012, the government invoked emergency powers to end a conflict after 16 days when employers threatened a lockout of workers that would have shut down all output of oil and gas.

(Writing by Terje Solsvik. Editing by Jane Merriman, Elaine Hardcastle and Mark Heinrich)

By Nerijus Adomaitis

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER ASA 1.17% 413.4 Delayed Quote.-24.82%
AKER BP ASA -1.56% 154.15 Delayed Quote.-45.63%
AKER SOLUTIONS 5.77% 9.25 Delayed Quote.-64.62%
DNO ASA -2.77% 4.708 Delayed Quote.-58.15%
ENI SPA -1.81% 6.928 Delayed Quote.-49.04%
EQUINOR ASA -0.78% 140.75 Delayed Quote.-19.17%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.10% 41.69 Delayed Quote.-36.88%
LUNDIN ENERGY AB -0.54% 192.35 Delayed Quote.-39.24%
OKEA ASA -0.26% 7.58 Delayed Quote.-56.57%
REPSOL S.A. -2.45% 6.056 Delayed Quote.-55.43%
WTI 0.45% 39.82 Delayed Quote.-35.32%
Financials
Sales 2020 27 290 M 2 902 M 2 902 M
Net income 2020 1 003 M 107 M 107 M
Net Debt 2020 31 241 M 3 322 M 3 322 M
P/E ratio 2020 120x
Yield 2020 6,83%
Capitalization 56 235 M 5 964 M 5 980 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 703
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart AKER BP ASA
Duration : Period :
Aker BP ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER BP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 234,43 NOK
Last Close Price 156,60 NOK
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 49,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Johnny Hersvik Chief Executive Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Chairman
Ine Dolve SVP-Operations & Asset Development
David Torvik Tønne Chief Financial Officer
Kate Thomson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER BP ASA-45.63%6 018
CNOOC LIMITED-39.89%45 568
CONOCOPHILLIPS-47.26%36 789
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-54.10%22 387
ECOPETROL S.A.-39.37%21 662
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-46.19%20 045
