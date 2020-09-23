Norway oil workers threaten strike, including at leading Sverdrup field

The smaller Lederne union has said it too could join a strike if talks do not yield a deal, but has not yet announced how many of its members would be affected in the first round.

Initially, 113 of Safe's members would strike, including 88 at Equinor's Johan Sverdrup field, the largest oil producing field in western Europe, and 25 at ConocoPhillips's Ekofisk Lima platform, the union told Reuters.

Industri Energi meanwhile said 168 of its members would strike, including 129 working at the Equinor-operated Snorre, Kvitebjoern, Aasta Hansteen and Kristin fields.

The remaining 39 are service workers employed by ESS at Aker BP's Ula and ConocoPhillips's Eldfisk Bravo, Industri Energi said.

Norway exports more than four million barrels of oil per day, half in the form of crude and other liquids and half from natural gas, making it a major global energy supplier.

Norwegian oil firms and unions failed to reach agreement during preliminary bargaining on Sept. 7-8, and will be subject to mandatory state-led mediation on Sept. 28-29 in a bid to prevent a strike.

It was not immediately clear how much of the country's output could be cut. Past disputes have typically led to a reduction in overall output of around 10%, with a primary focus on oil rather than gas.

The unions are negotiating on behalf of a combined 7,300 workers, while the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) represents oil firms.

The NOG, which speaks for the industry during wage negotiations, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

If Norway's state-appointed mediator is unable to broker a deal, union members will be eligible to go on strike and the dispute could subsequently be escalated.

Unions have not publicly released details of their demands.

In 2018, a 10-day strike among 1,600 workers led to the shutdown of a field operated by Shell and affected output from several others.

In 2012, the government invoked emergency powers to end a conflict after 16 days when employers threatened a lockout of workers that would have shut down all output of oil and gas.

(Writing by Terje Solsvik. Editing by Jane Merriman, Elaine Hardcastle and Mark Heinrich)

By Nerijus Adomaitis