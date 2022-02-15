Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Aker BP ASA
  News
  Summary
    AKRBP   NO0010345853

AKER BP ASA

(AKRBP)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 02/14 10:28:52 am
271.4 NOK   -2.51%
01:17aPRESS RELEASE : Aker BP: Ex dividend USD 0.475 today
PU
01:01aAKER HORIZONS ASA : Fourth-Quarter Results 2021
AQ
01:01aAKER BP : Ex dividend USD 0.475 today
AQ
Press release: Aker BP: Ex dividend USD 0.475 today

02/15/2022 | 01:17am EST
Time:16:30:00Change:-2.71 (-0.99 %)

Aker BP ASA published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 06:16:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 48 911 M 5 505 M 5 505 M
Net income 2021 7 401 M 833 M 833 M
Net Debt 2021 16 386 M 1 844 M 1 844 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 4,42%
Capitalization 176 B 19 832 M 19 832 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,94x
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 745
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart AKER BP ASA
Duration : Period :
Aker BP ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER BP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 271,40 NOK
Average target price 304,63 NOK
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Johnny Hersvik Chief Executive Officer
David Torvik Tønne Chief Financial Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Chairman
Ine Dolve SVP-Operations & Asset Development
Trond Brandsrud Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKER BP ASA2.50%19 832
CONOCOPHILLIPS29.57%121 786
EOG RESOURCES, INC.31.43%68 314
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED26.47%62 741
CNOOC LIMITED23.91%56 964
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY26.94%56 366