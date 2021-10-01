Press release: Aker BP celebrates five years with an anniversary film

On 1 October* Aker BP marks the first five years of operations with an anniversary film.

"I am both proud and happy with what we have achieved," says Aker BP CEO, Karl Johnny Hersvik.

"Our ambition five years ago was crystal clear: We were going to create no less than the leading exploration and production company. We defined strategic directions and set clear goals to produce with the lowest cost and lowest emissions," says Hersvik, and points out the alliance model and digitalization as key enablers.

"Aker BP has never been better positioned, never been more robust, never been stronger and never had a better opportunity to deliver on our vision to create the leading offshore exploration and production company."

"I'm incredibly grateful for everyone who's worked with, in and for Aker BP over these five years", says Hersvik.

* The transaction between Det norske oljeselskap ASA (Det norske) and BP Norge was formally completed on 30 September 2016, with the subsequent establishment of Aker BP ASA from 1 October. The integration after the merger was completed on 1 December 2016.