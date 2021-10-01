Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Aker BP ASA
  News
  Summary
    AKRBP   NO0010345853

AKER BP ASA

(AKRBP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Press release: Aker BP celebrates five years with an anniversary film

10/01/2021 | 05:12am EDT
On 1 October* Aker BP marks the first five years of operations with an anniversary film.

"I am both proud and happy with what we have achieved," says Aker BP CEO, Karl Johnny Hersvik.

"Our ambition five years ago was crystal clear: We were going to create no less than the leading exploration and production company. We defined strategic directions and set clear goals to produce with the lowest cost and lowest emissions," says Hersvik, and points out the alliance model and digitalization as key enablers.

"Aker BP has never been better positioned, never been more robust, never been stronger and never had a better opportunity to deliver on our vision to create the leading offshore exploration and production company."

"I'm incredibly grateful for everyone who's worked with, in and for Aker BP over these five years", says Hersvik.

* The transaction between Det norske oljeselskap ASA (Det norske) and BP Norge was formally completed on 30 September 2016, with the subsequent establishment of Aker BP ASA from 1 October. The integration after the merger was completed on 1 December 2016.

Disclaimer

Aker BP ASA published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on AKER BP ASA
Financials
Sales 2021 43 898 M 5 009 M 5 009 M
Net income 2021 6 035 M 689 M 689 M
Net Debt 2021 20 292 M 2 315 M 2 315 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 103 B 11 757 M 11 704 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,80x
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 745
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart AKER BP ASA
Duration : Period :
Aker BP ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER BP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 285,10 NOK
Average target price 290,36 NOK
Spread / Average Target 1,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Johnny Hersvik Chief Executive Officer
David Torvik Tønne Chief Financial Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Chairman
Ine Dolve SVP-Operations & Asset Development
Trond Brandsrud Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKER BP ASA31.87%11 757
CONOCOPHILLIPS69.47%90 750
CNOOC LIMITED21.17%49 895
EOG RESOURCES, INC.60.96%46 866
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED51.39%43 450
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY49.53%40 622