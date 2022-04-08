Press release: Credit rating upgrade

Aker BP is pleased to announce that S&P Global Ratings today has upgraded its rating of Aker BP and its unsecured notes to 'BBB' with stable outlook. The previous rating was 'BBB-' with positive outlook.

"We are pleased to receive this upgrade from S&P, which we see as a recognition of Aker BP's financial performance, balance sheet resilience and capital discipline," says David Tønne, Chief Financial Officer in Aker BP.