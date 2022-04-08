Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Aker BP ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKRBP   NO0010345853

AKER BP ASA

(AKRBP)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/08 08:38:14 am EDT
342.80 NOK   +2.30%
04/06Aker BP ASA - Annual General Meeting approves merger plan
AQ
04/05AKER BP : Shareholders represented at the Annual General Meeting
PU
04/05PRESS RELEASE : Annual General Meeting approves merger plan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Press release: Credit rating upgrade

04/08/2022 | 08:22am EDT
Aker BP is pleased to announce that S&P Global Ratings today has upgraded its rating of Aker BP and its unsecured notes to 'BBB' with stable outlook. The previous rating was 'BBB-' with positive outlook.

"We are pleased to receive this upgrade from S&P, which we see as a recognition of Aker BP's financial performance, balance sheet resilience and capital discipline," says David Tønne, Chief Financial Officer in Aker BP.

Disclaimer

Aker BP ASA published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 12:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 57 663 M 6 539 M 6 539 M
Net income 2022 11 517 M 1 306 M 1 306 M
Net Debt 2022 9 507 M 1 078 M 1 078 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 5,05%
Capitalization 121 B 13 672 M 13 672 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 773
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart AKER BP ASA
Duration : Period :
Aker BP ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER BP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 335,10 NOK
Average target price 312,75 NOK
Spread / Average Target -6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Johnny Hersvik Chief Executive Officer
David Torvik Tønne Chief Financial Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Chairman
Ine Dolve SVP-Operations & Asset Development
Trond Brandsrud Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKER BP ASA23.38%13 672
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.49%129 553
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED48.44%73 169
EOG RESOURCES, INC.35.79%70 610
CNOOC LIMITED41.47%64 714
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY34.37%59 358