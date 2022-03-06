Aker Carbon Capture : Q4 2021 Results
Q4 2021
Oslo, 10 February, 2022
Valborg Lundegaard, CEO
Egil Fagerland, CFO
Agenda
Introduction and fourth quarter highlights Key achievements in 2021
Market trends
Operations and business development Finance
The way forward
Q&A
Aker Carbon Capture in brief
Pure play carbon capture company delivering ready-to-use capture plants
Best-in-class HSE friendly solvent and other patented plant technologies for better all-round plant performance
Validated and certified
market-leading proprietary technology with more than 50,000 operating hours
© 2022 Aker Carbon Capture
10 February, 2022
Slide 3
Highlights
Award to consortium of Net Zero Teesside FEED in the UK
Work commenced on Twence CCU
Brevik CCS progressing according to schedule
Continued high activity with studies and tenders
Strong financial progress across revenues, balance sheet
MoUs signed :
● Viridor for waste-to-energy in UK signed in October
Also in early 2022:
● Altera Infra and Höegh LNG for marine CO 2 infrastructure ● Dan-Unity CO 2 for sea-based CO 2 transport
© 2022 Aker Carbon Capture
10 February, 2022
Slide 4
MoU with Dan-Unity CO
2
Image: Dan Unity Co
2
Exploring solutions for maritime CO
2 transport
Collaboration agreement signed with Dan-Unity CO 2 in Denmark - the world's first CO 2-focused shipping player
Ambition to establish an optimised and flexible full value chain for CCUS
Development of sea-based transport opens up multiple sourcing points and economies of scale
Agreement will cover multiple angles around market and technical insight, and commercial development
Clear potential to accelerate adoption of carbon capture by optimising the link with maritime transport
© 2022 Aker Carbon Capture
10 February, 2022
Slide 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Aker Carbon Capture AS published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 14:18:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA
Analyst Recommendations on AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA
Sales 2021
351 M
39,1 M
39,1 M
Net income 2021
-179 M
-19,9 M
-19,9 M
Net cash 2021
1 244 M
138 M
138 M
P/E ratio 2021
-47,8x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
8 320 M
926 M
926 M
EV / Sales 2021
20,1x
EV / Sales 2022
8,72x
Nbr of Employees
70
Free-Float
-
Chart AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
13,77 NOK
Average target price
21,86 NOK
Spread / Average Target
58,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.