    ACC   NO0010890304

AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA

(ACC)
  Report
Aker Carbon Capture : Q4 2021 Results

03/06/2022 | 09:19am EST
Q4 2021

Oslo, 10 February, 2022

Valborg Lundegaard, CEO

Egil Fagerland, CFO

Agenda

Introduction and fourth quarter highlights Key achievements in 2021

Market trends

Operations and business development Finance

The way forward

Q&A

Aker Carbon Capture in brief

Pure play carbon capture company delivering ready-to-use capture plants

Best-in-classHSE friendly solvent and other patented plant technologies for better all-round plant performance

Validated and certified market-leadingproprietary technology with more than 50,000 operating hours

© 2022 Aker Carbon Capture

10 February, 2022

Slide 3

Highlights

Award to consortium of Net Zero Teesside FEED in the UK

Work commenced on Twence CCU

Brevik CCS progressing according to schedule

Continued high activity with studies and tenders

Strong financial progress across revenues, balance sheet

MoUs signed :

Viridor for waste-to-energy in UK signed in October

Also in early 2022:

Altera Infra and Höegh LNG for marine CO2 infrastructure Dan-Unity CO2 for sea-based CO2 transport

© 2022 Aker Carbon Capture

10 February, 2022

Slide 4

MoU with Dan-Unity CO2

Image: Dan Unity Co2

Exploring solutions for maritime CO2 transport

  • Collaboration agreement signed with Dan-Unity CO2 in Denmark - the world's first CO2-focused shipping player
  • Ambition to establish an optimised and flexible full value chain for CCUS
  • Development of sea-based transport opens up multiple sourcing points and economies of scale
  • Agreement will cover multiple angles around market and technical insight, and commercial development
  • Clear potential to accelerate adoption of carbon capture by optimising the link with maritime transport

© 2022 Aker Carbon Capture

10 February, 2022

Slide 5

Disclaimer

Aker Carbon Capture AS published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 14:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
