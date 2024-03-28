March 27 (Reuters) - Norway's Aker Carbon Capture announced on Wednesday it will form a joint venture with major oilfield services provider SLB that will combine their respective carbon capture businesses. (Reporting by Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
