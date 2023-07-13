Half-Year Report
2023
Aker Horizons Half-Year Report 2023
About Aker Horizons
Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company employs approximately 1,100 people in 18 countries on five continents.
H1 2023 key events
• Mainstream Renewable Power
• Industrial progress was made across the
("Mainstream") and Actis completed the
portfolio, including Mainstream reaching
sale of Lekela Power platform to Infinity
1.1 GW solar and wind operational in Chile
Power, generating net proceeds to
and growing global project pipeline
Mainstream of approximately USD 90
through additions in South Africa and
million
Australia
• Aker Horizons signed a letter of intent
• Mainstream faced challenging market
(LOI) with the German gas group VNG to
conditions in the Chilean power sector
supply green ammonia from Narvik,
Northern Norway
• Aker Horizons' Net Asset Value (NAV)
stood at NOK 11.1 billion as per 30 June
• Aker Carbon Capture was awarded a large-
2023. Mainstream as reported in the NAV
scale carbon capture project by Ørsted to
reflects Aker Horizons' book value of the
deliver five Just Catch units and
investment in the company. An impairment
equipment for over EUR 200 million.
to Aker Horizons' book value of NOK 2.3
billion was recognized in the second
• Aker Horizons was awarded up to NOK 135
quarter, triggered by an ongoing
million in financing from Innovation
restructuring in Chile. The Company
Norway for the Rjukan green hydrogen
maintained a solid balance sheet with NOK
project
9.4 billion in available liquidity in Aker
Horizons parent and holding companies
• Positive policy and regulatory
developments in support of industries
leading the transition to a low-carbon
economy, including European Green Deal
Industrial Plan launched by the European
Union (EU)
In March 2023, Mainstream and Actis announced the completion of the sale of 100 percent of the Lekela platform to Infinity Power, a joint venture between Egypt's Infinity and U.A.E.'s Masdar. Lekela is the African continent's largest pure-play renewable energy independent power producer, with over 1 GW of fully operational wind assets. The transaction generated net proceeds to Mainstream of approximately USD 90 million.
In May 2023, Aker Horizons signed an LOI with VNG to supply green ammonia from Narvik. VNG intends to procure up to 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia per year from Aker Horizons' large-scale green industrial hub under development in Narvik from 2028. The green ammonia will be shipped from Narvik to terminals in Germany, where VNG will distribute it further as ammonia or hydrogen to its customers who will use it to decarbonize their operations. The LOI with VNG is one of several signed with major European energy, industrial and chemical companies. In total, Aker Horizons has signed offtake LOIs for more than three times the planned production volume at Narvik.
In May 2023, Aker Carbon Capture was awarded a large- scale carbon capture project by Ørsted, a global leader in renewable energy, for its Ørsted Kalundborg Hub in Denmark. As the carbon capture provider, Aker Carbon Capture will deliver five Just Catch units, additional equipment such as liquefaction systems, and temporary CO2 storage and on-/offloading facilities with an expected total contract value exceeding EUR 200 million. The carbon capture facilities will be delivered to Ørsted's wood chip-fired Asnæs Power Station and the straw-fired Avedøre Power Station, and combined will have an installed design capture capacity of 500,000 tonnes CO2 per year. Microsoft will purchase several million tonnes of high-quality, durable carbon removal over more than 10 years from the capture and storage of biogenic carbon from Ørsted's project. This represents one of the world's largest carbon removal offtake agreements by volume to date.
In June 2023, Aker Horizons Asset Development was awarded up to NOK 85 million in grants and up to NOK 50 million in green growth loan to the green hydrogen production facility at Rjukan, in Eastern Norway, subject to certain terms and conditions. Innovation Norway is the Norwegian Government's key instrument for supporting innovation and development of Norwegian enterprises and industry.
Mainstream, like other energy producers, continued to be impacted by challenging market conditions in the Chilean power sector during the first half of 2023. The company is working actively to mitigate the issues being faced.
Specifically, Mainstream, in conjunction with other renewable energy companies and industry associations, is engaging the government and regulators to obtain reforms. This mitigation strategy is progressing. Mainstream also appointed a financial advisor and is in constructive dialogue with its lenders on the restructuring of the Andes Renovables portfolio ("Andes") in Chile.
Continued progress was made across Aker Horizons' portfolio in the first half of 2023, with Mainstream reaching
1.1 GW solar and wind in operation in Chile and growing the company's global project pipeline to 20.8 GW through additions in South Africa and Australia, compared to 16.9 GW in the first half of 2022. Aker Carbon Capture made solid advancements on its Brevik CCS project in Norway and the Twence CCU project in the Netherlands. Aker Horizons Asset Development continued to mature its projects, making significant commercial advancements on its projects in Narvik and Rjukan.
Aker Horizons' Net Asset Value (NAV) stood at NOK 11.1 billion as per 30 June 2023. Mainstream as reported in the NAV reflects Aker Horizons' book value of the investment in the company. An impairment to Aker Horizons' book value of NOK 2.3 billion was recognized in the second quarter, triggered by an ongoing restructuring in Chile. Aker Horizons closed the period with a cash position of NOK 3.6 billion and an undrawn credit facility of EUR 500 million, giving the company available liquidity of NOK 9.4 billion.
The first half of 2023 was marked by continued positive regulatory developments in favor of green energy and green industry. The EU announced incentives to accelerate the deployment of hydrogen, CCS and offshore wind, including plans for a European Hydrogen Bank to speed up green hydrogen production in Europe, with the aim of bridging the cost gap between renewable hydrogen and fossil fuels. The European Commission's proposed Net Zero Industry Act sets ambitious goals for CCS and simplified regulatory procedures to accelerate the industry's development. The EU's target of an annual injection capacity of at least 50 million tonnes of CO2 by 2030 will provide solid support for CO2 capture in Europe.
Sustainability
Aker Horizons is dedicated to developing green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to net zero emissions. The Company's aim is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable living, while providing substantial value creation over time through active ownership. This is reflected in the company's policies, ambitions and strategy, which are embedded at the highest levels of governance in the organization. Aker Horizons' Sustainability Policy can be accessed on the Company's website.
As a company that develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to net zero emissions and promote sustainable living, Aker Horizons assumes a role and responsibility in delivering on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Companies that integrate these common goals into their business operations, strategy and targets not only provide sustainable value for all stakeholders, but are also more resilient and better positioned in the market and for future opportunities.
Aker Horizons realizes its sustainability ambitions at multiple levels. The company is an owner of industry- leading companies driving decarbonization and sustainable development, a developer of projects converting renewable energy into clean hydrogen and its derivatives, and an investor looking to identify new opportunities that contribute to Aker Horizons' mission of being planet-positive.
Key sustainability highlights for the first half of 2023:
- Progress made across Aker Horizons' portfolio, with Mainstream reaching 1.1 GW solar and wind operational in Chile and Aker Carbon Capture making solid advancements on its Brevik CCS project in Norway and the Twence CCU project in the Netherlands, and ordering key equipment for the Ørsted CCS project.
- Aker Horizons published its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022, with an ambitious and comprehensive scope for the sustainability reporting by building on the ambitious threshold set in 2021 and evolving further to ensure readiness for future requirements. The report can be accessed onAker Horizons' website.
- Aker Horizons published its first Transparency Act Report. This report details how Aker Horizons identifies and assesses actual and potential adverse impacts on human rights and decent working conditions, and provides information on the results of Aker Horizons' human rights due diligence. The report can be accessed onAker Horizons' website.
- Aker Horizons published its updated Green Financing Report. The report can be accessed onAker Horizons' website.
- Employees of Aker Horizons and the portfolio were provided with training to carry out human rights audits of own operations and business partners.
- Significant progress was made in addressing data privacy compliance in the operations, including conducting risk assessments relating to data transfers, and implementing new data privacy procedures along with a governance structure for data privacy management.
- Aker Horizons marked Pride month as part of its Diversity and Inclusion program in closer collaboration with the broader Aker group.
- Steps were initiated to ensure deeper integration of sustainability across operations and assets, for further implementation during the remainder of 2023.
