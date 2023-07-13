In June 2023, Aker Horizons Asset Development was awarded up to NOK 85 million in grants and up to NOK 50 million in green growth loan to the green hydrogen production facility at Rjukan, in Eastern Norway, subject to certain terms and conditions. Innovation Norway is the Norwegian Government's key instrument for supporting innovation and development of Norwegian enterprises and industry.

In May 2023, Aker Carbon Capture was awarded a large- scale carbon capture project by Ørsted, a global leader in renewable energy, for its Ørsted Kalundborg Hub in Denmark. As the carbon capture provider, Aker Carbon Capture will deliver five Just Catch units, additional equipment such as liquefaction systems, and temporary CO2 storage and on-/offloading facilities with an expected total contract value exceeding EUR 200 million. The carbon capture facilities will be delivered to Ørsted's wood chip-fired Asnæs Power Station and the straw-fired Avedøre Power Station, and combined will have an installed design capture capacity of 500,000 tonnes CO2 per year. Microsoft will purchase several million tonnes of high-quality, durable carbon removal over more than 10 years from the capture and storage of biogenic carbon from Ørsted's project. This represents one of the world's largest carbon removal offtake agreements by volume to date.

Mainstream, like other energy producers, continued to be impacted by challenging market conditions in the Chilean power sector during the first half of 2023. The company is working actively to mitigate the issues being faced.

Specifically, Mainstream, in conjunction with other renewable energy companies and industry associations, is engaging the government and regulators to obtain reforms. This mitigation strategy is progressing. Mainstream also appointed a financial advisor and is in constructive dialogue with its lenders on the restructuring of the Andes Renovables portfolio ("Andes") in Chile.

Continued progress was made across Aker Horizons' portfolio in the first half of 2023, with Mainstream reaching

1.1 GW solar and wind in operation in Chile and growing the company's global project pipeline to 20.8 GW through additions in South Africa and Australia, compared to 16.9 GW in the first half of 2022. Aker Carbon Capture made solid advancements on its Brevik CCS project in Norway and the Twence CCU project in the Netherlands. Aker Horizons Asset Development continued to mature its projects, making significant commercial advancements on its projects in Narvik and Rjukan.

Aker Horizons' Net Asset Value (NAV) stood at NOK 11.1 billion as per 30 June 2023. Mainstream as reported in the NAV reflects Aker Horizons' book value of the investment in the company. An impairment to Aker Horizons' book value of NOK 2.3 billion was recognized in the second quarter, triggered by an ongoing restructuring in Chile. Aker Horizons closed the period with a cash position of NOK 3.6 billion and an undrawn credit facility of EUR 500 million, giving the company available liquidity of NOK 9.4 billion.