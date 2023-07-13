Aker Horizons Green Financing Report 2022

Green Financing Report
2022
About Aker Horizons
Who we are
Aker Horizons ASA ("Aker Horizons", "the Company") develops green industrial projects and technologies that accelerate the transition to net zero emissions. The Company owns industry-leading companies that drive decarbonization, and develops projects that convert renewable energy into clean hydrogen and its derivatives. The current portfolio comprises onshore and offshore wind, solar, hydrogen, ammonia and carbon capture. By year-end 2022, a total of 977 employees worked for companies in which Aker Horizons was the largest shareholder.
Aker Horizons is dedicated to developing green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to net zero emissions. The Company's aim is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable living, while providing substantial value creation over time through active ownership. Aker Horizons is indirectly majority-owned by Aker ASA, a Norwegian industrial holding company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, through its subsidiary Aker Capital AS (Aker ASA or Aker).
Aker's heritage
As part of the Aker group and its over 180-year industrial heritage, Aker Horizons combines in-depth industrial and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose, which uniquely positions the company to generate attractive returns from green investments. Aker's industrial and technological expertise enables Aker Horizons to be a driving force in the race to net zero emissions, and accelerate decarbonization and innovation.
Sustainability
Sustainability underpins Aker Horizons' actions. Based on key international frameworks, Aker Horizons' Sustainability Policy guides the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, shapes strategy, business development, investments and ambitions. It sets out specific commitments and requirements in relation to planet-positive impact, respect for planet and people, good governance and prosperity for all. It also defines how Aker Horizons exerts active ownership and sets expectations for its portfolio companies, their supply chains and other relevant stakeholders.
Aker Horizons believes that companies which integrate sustainability in their operations and business decisions will be more successful and create more long-term value. The ambition to maximize the positive impact while minimizing the negative footprint of green activities drives the Company's long-termvalue-creation logic.
Aker Horizons Green Financing Report 2022
Active ownership
As an active owner, Aker Horizons develops and strengthens its portfolio companies by driving strategy developments, financing, restructuring and transactions, to ensure long- term sustainable value creation for all stakeholders. With the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and other international standards and frameworks at the core of the Company's business, Aker Horizons is scaling future-fit solutions and technologies, contributing to sustainable development and driving a green transition.
As an active owner, Aker Horizons strives to incorporate sustainability aspects into ownership practices and monitors the performance and progress of portfolio companies through formal reporting (quarterly and annually), as well as through continuous dialogue. Aker Horizons strives to ensure that the companies it develops and owns:
- Have a mission to solve fundamental challenges to sustainable existence
- Have clear, forward-looking ambitions and a strategy that ensures real planet-positive impact
- Have sustainability-related guidelines, processes and controls in place
- Perform sustainability and climate scenario risk analyses, and monitor their own performance
- Transparently report on ESG issues and engage with all relevant stakeholders
Business development and investment
Responsible value creation and sustainability are at the core of Aker Horizons' investment strategy. The Company's main guiding document in this respect is its Sustainability Policy. A key task when assessing any investment opportunity is to establish how the opportunity contributes to Aker Horizons' planet-positive mission and subsequently to identify any adverse impacts it may have. This approach improves the resilience of Aker Horizons' portfolio and ensures the ultimate positive impact on people and the planet. The investment approach is designed to ensure that Aker Horizons invests in companies with a planet- positive core business, which operate in a responsible manner and whose business development model incorporates a strategy for sustainable growth.
For further information about how Aker Horizons and its portfolio companies are working systematically to promote sustainability across investments and operations, please refer to the 2022 Aker Horizons Annual and Sustainability Report, which is available on Aker Horizons' website.
Aker Horizons Green Financing Report 2022
In February 2023, an updated version of Aker and Aker Horizons' Green Finance Framework was published. The Framework enables Aker and Aker Horizons or any of its subsidiaries (the "Issuers") to issue Green Bonds, establish Green Loans, and issue other types of debt instruments (collectively referred to as "Green Finance Instruments") to in whole or in part finance or refinance investments in assets and projects with clear environmental benefits, as further described in the Green Finance Framework.
The Green Finance Framework and associated documents are available on Aker Horizons' website.
Standards and guidelines
Aker Horizons Green Financing Report 2022
ICMA Harmonized Framework for Impact Reporting & Nordic
Public Sector Issuer's (NPSI) Position Paper on Green Bond
Impact Reporting
This Green Financing Report for 2022 has, where possible and relevant, been prepared in alignment with the 2021 version of the ICMA Harmonized Framework for Impact Reporting and the 2020 version of the NPSI Position Paper on Green Bond Impact Reporting.
ICMA Green Bond Principles & LMA Green Loan Principles
Aker's and Aker Horizons' Green Finance Framework is based on the 2021 version of the Green Bond Principles issued by International Capital Markets Association (ICMA), as well as the 2021 version of the Green Loan Principles issued by the Loan Market Association (LMA). Although these principles are voluntary, Aker and Aker Horizons find that adhering to them adds to the transparency and integrity of the Company's Green Finance Framework in the eyes of their investors and other stakeholders. The green financing market is still in the relatively early stages of development, and the Green Finance Framework may be updated in the future to remain aligned with future developments of market standards, including ICMA and LMA principles.
An eligibility assessment was obtained from DNV GL to confirm the transparency of the
Green Finance Framework and its alignment with the ICMA Green Bond Principles and the
LMA Green Loan Principles.
Aker Horizons Green Financing Report 2022
Allocation Report
Aker Horizons issued its first green bond in February 2021 with a value of NOK 2.5 billion and a maturity date in August 2025 (Green Bond). The proceeds of the Green Bond were utilized in their entirety to part fund the acquisition of 75 percent of the renewable energy company Mainstream Renewable Power. The acquisition of Mainstream Renewable Power was agreed in January 2021 and completed in May 2021. The cash consideration for the 75 percent stake in Mainstream Renewable Power was EUR 649 million (NOK 6.5 billion). In addition, EUR 109 million (NOK 1.1 billion) was transferred to Mainstream as a capital increase in the company.
Currency
Amount
Issue date
Maturity Date
ISIN
Green bonds issued
NOK
2,500,000,000
12 February 2021
25 August 2025
NO0010923220
Allocated Amount
NOK
2,500,000,000
Unallocated Amount
NOK
0
The allocation report has been independently assured by PwC (see next page).
About Mainstream Renewable Power
Mainstream Renewable Power ("Mainstream") is a leading pure-play renewable energy company, with wind and solar assets across global markets, including in Latin America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Mainstream has successfully delivered 6.5 GW of wind and solar generation assets to financial close-ready and had a global development pipeline of projects of 21 GW across Europe, Americas, Africa and Asia Pacific, and 1.5 GW of solar and wind power projects in operation and under construction at the end of 2022.
The total investment for 75 percent ownership and subsequent capital increase in Mainstream amounted to EUR 758 million. Aker Horizons' Green Bond financed EUR 250 million, equivalent to 33 percent of the acquisition cost.
Developments during 2022
In 2022, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. was brought in as a strategic shareholder in Mainstream through a EUR 575 million capital injection to accelerate the global growth of Mainstream's portfolio. As a result, Aker Horizons' ownership stake was reduced to 58.4 percent.
Furthermore, in 2022, Mainstream Renewable Power sold Aela Energía, Chile's largest independent renewable energy producer, to Canadian developer Innergex Renewable Energy.
Finally, the Andes Renovables platform in Chile progressed towards completion, from the average of 43.6 percent completed reported in 2021, to the average of 84.9 percent completion in 2022.
All these developments have been taken into account in the below impact report.
5
