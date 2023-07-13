Aker Horizons Green Financing Report 2022

About Aker Horizons

Who we are

Aker Horizons ASA ("Aker Horizons", "the Company") develops green industrial projects and technologies that accelerate the transition to net zero emissions. The Company owns industry-leading companies that drive decarbonization, and develops projects that convert renewable energy into clean hydrogen and its derivatives. The current portfolio comprises onshore and offshore wind, solar, hydrogen, ammonia and carbon capture. By year-end 2022, a total of 977 employees worked for companies in which Aker Horizons was the largest shareholder.

Aker Horizons is dedicated to developing green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to net zero emissions. The Company's aim is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable living, while providing substantial value creation over time through active ownership. Aker Horizons is indirectly majority-owned by Aker ASA, a Norwegian industrial holding company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, through its subsidiary Aker Capital AS (Aker ASA or Aker).

Aker's heritage

As part of the Aker group and its over 180-year industrial heritage, Aker Horizons combines in-depth industrial and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose, which uniquely positions the company to generate attractive returns from green investments. Aker's industrial and technological expertise enables Aker Horizons to be a driving force in the race to net zero emissions, and accelerate decarbonization and innovation.

Sustainability

Sustainability underpins Aker Horizons' actions. Based on key international frameworks, Aker Horizons' Sustainability Policy guides the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, shapes strategy, business development, investments and ambitions. It sets out specific commitments and requirements in relation to planet-positive impact, respect for planet and people, good governance and prosperity for all. It also defines how Aker Horizons exerts active ownership and sets expectations for its portfolio companies, their supply chains and other relevant stakeholders.

Aker Horizons believes that companies which integrate sustainability in their operations and business decisions will be more successful and create more long-term value. The ambition to maximize the positive impact while minimizing the negative footprint of green activities drives the Company's long-termvalue-creation logic.