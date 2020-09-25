Log in
Aker Solutions ASA: Minutes From Extraordinary General Meeting

09/25/2020

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, including approval of the merger plan dated July 17, 2020 regarding the contemplated merger with Kværner ASA (the 'Merger'). For more information regarding the Merger, please see previous stock exchange releases published by Aker Solutions ASA and the Exempted Document dated September 4, 2020.

The general meeting also elected a new board of directors with effect from the date of completion of the merger. The new shareholder-elected directors are:

  • Leif-Arne Langøy (chairman)
  • Kjell Inge Røkke
  • Øyvind Eriksen
  • Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen
  • Lone Fønss Schrøder
  • Thorhild Widvey
  • Jan Arve Haugan

Minutes of the meeting are attached and available on https://akersolutions.com/egm-2020-merger

ENDS

Media Contact:
Ivar Simensen, mob: +47 464 02 317, email: ivar.simensen@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:
Fredrik Berge, mob: +47 450 32 090, email: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com

Aker Solutions helps the world meet its energy needs. We engineer the products, systems and services required to unlock energy. Our goal is to maximize recovery and efficiency of oil and gas assets, while using our expertise to develop the sustainable solutions of the future. Aker Solutions employs approximately 13,000 people in more than 20 countries.

Visit akersolutions.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is subject to our disclaimer, see https://akersolutions.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Aker Solutions ASA published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 10:29:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 21 870 M 2 302 M 2 302 M
Net income 2020 -1 130 M -119 M -119 M
Net Debt 2020 4 562 M 480 M 480 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,25x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 389 M 250 M 251 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 53,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Kjetel Digre Chief Executive Officer
Øyvind Eriksen Chairman
Dean Watson COO & Executive VP-Subsea Lifecycle Services
Idar Eikrem Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Valla Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER SOLUTIONS-64.46%250
WORLEY LIMITED-36.12%3 585
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-38.62%2 933
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-39.23%1 982
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-24.09%1 351
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-59.04%1 342
