Aker Solutions ASA: Minutes From Extraordinary General Meeting

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, including approval of the merger plan dated July 17, 2020 regarding the contemplated merger with Kværner ASA (the 'Merger'). For more information regarding the Merger, please see previous stock exchange releases published by Aker Solutions ASA and the Exempted Document dated September 4, 2020.

The general meeting also elected a new board of directors with effect from the date of completion of the merger. The new shareholder-elected directors are:

Leif-Arne Langøy (chairman)

Kjell Inge Røkke

Øyvind Eriksen

Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen

Lone Fønss Schrøder

Thorhild Widvey

Jan Arve Haugan

Minutes of the meeting are attached and available on https://akersolutions.com/egm-2020-merger

Media Contact:

Ivar Simensen, mob: +47 464 02 317, email: ivar.simensen@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:

Fredrik Berge, mob: +47 450 32 090, email: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com

