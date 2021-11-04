Adjustment of Backlog by Execution Year in Third-Quarter Results 2021

The change affects the chart for order backlog by execution year on slide 15 in the 3Q 2021 presentation. It mainly impacts the backlog phasing for the Electrification, Maintenance and Modifications (EMM) segment beteween the years 2022 to 2024.
The 3Q presentation including the adjusted chart on slide 15 is available for download below.
Disclaimer
Aker Solutions ASA published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:31:10 UTC.