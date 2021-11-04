Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Aker Solutions ASA
  News
  Summary
    AKSO   NO0010716582

AKER SOLUTIONS ASA

(AKSO)
  Report
Adjustment of Backlog by Execution Year in Third-Quarter Results 2021

11/04/2021 | 05:32am EDT
The change affects the chart for order backlog by execution year on slide 15 in the 3Q 2021 presentation. It mainly impacts the backlog phasing for the Electrification, Maintenance and Modifications (EMM) segment beteween the years 2022 to 2024.

The 3Q presentation including the adjusted chart on slide 15 is available for download below.

Disclaimer

Aker Solutions ASA published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 29 262 M 3 434 M 3 434 M
Net income 2021 356 M 41,7 M 41,7 M
Net Debt 2021 3 459 M 406 M 406 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,1x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 11 635 M 1 364 M 1 365 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 14 888
Free-Float 44,9%
Managers and Directors
Kjetel Digre Chief Executive Officer
Idar Eikrem Chief Financial Officer
Leif Arne Langøy Chairman
Hervé Valla Chief Technology Officer
Dean Watson COO & Executive VP-Subsea Lifecycle Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA45.84%1 364
WORLEY LIMITED-6.88%4 170
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-1.11%3 065
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 695
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-12.82%2 677
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.21.92%2 241