  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Aker Solutions ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKSO   NO0010716582

AKER SOLUTIONS ASA

(AKSO)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:58:02 2023-06-12 am EDT
36.80 NOK   -2.13%
05:49aAker : Awarded first SWIFT contract by Equinor
PU
06/09Aker BP Concludes Drilling in Yggdrasil Area; Oil Discovery Confirmed
MT
06/08Aker BP-led Group Lands Permit to Develop Tyrving Project in Norway
MT
Aker : Awarded first SWIFT contract by Equinor

06/12/2023 | 05:49am EDT
Aker Solutions is thrilled to announce the first commercial campaign for the SWIFT™ remotely operated tubing hanger (TH) tool. Equinor's first, umbilical-less TH installation is a momentous development, as the contract scope for the SWIFT™'s deployment involves 18 tubing hanger installations on the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea.

SWIFT™ was developed in partnership with Envirex and will be manufactured at their facilities in Bryne, Norway. Its market advantage is a long list of OPEX and carbon-footprint savings for operators by providing umbilical-less TH installations and retrievals that streamline operations.

Conventional systems power, control and monitor TH installations and retrievals by using heavy and costly topside equipment. SWIFT™ provides the same functionality subsea from an in-riser control module integrated into the Drill Pipe Landing String (DPLS) and controlled from a laptop topside. For Equinor's Johan Castberg installations, SWIFT™ will eliminate the need for 60 tons of topside equipment and associated maintenance and transport.

A key strength of the concept is its market leading battery and pump capacity. It's also compact, and SWIFTTM can apply alternating pressure on individual function lines thanks to its dual-valve design.

"With SWIFT™, we bring an integrated package of products, tooling, and offshore personnel to Johan Castberg TH installation operations," said Maria Peralta, EVP, Aker Solutions Subsea.

"We are certain that our consolidated offerings will add value to our first umbilical-less operation and reduce operational risks."

In automatic mode, SWIFTTM reduces the risk of human error by eliminating handling in the hazardous area known as "the rig red zone".

Disclaimer

Aker Solutions ASA published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 09:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 49 362 M 4 593 M 4 593 M
Net income 2023 1 775 M 165 M 165 M
Net cash 2023 2 412 M 224 M 224 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 4,14%
Capitalization 18 494 M 1 721 M 1 721 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 15 803
Free-Float 41,3%
