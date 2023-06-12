Aker : Awarded first SWIFT contract by Equinor

Aker Solutions is thrilled to announce the first commercial campaign for the SWIFT™ remotely operated tubing hanger (TH) tool. Equinor's first, umbilical-less TH installation is a momentous development, as the contract scope for the SWIFT™'s deployment involves 18 tubing hanger installations on the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea.

SWIFT™ was developed in partnership with Envirex and will be manufactured at their facilities in Bryne, Norway. Its market advantage is a long list of OPEX and carbon-footprint savings for operators by providing umbilical-less TH installations and retrievals that streamline operations.

Conventional systems power, control and monitor TH installations and retrievals by using heavy and costly topside equipment. SWIFT™ provides the same functionality subsea from an in-riser control module integrated into the Drill Pipe Landing String (DPLS) and controlled from a laptop topside. For Equinor's Johan Castberg installations, SWIFT™ will eliminate the need for 60 tons of topside equipment and associated maintenance and transport.

A key strength of the concept is its market leading battery and pump capacity. It's also compact, and SWIFTTM can apply alternating pressure on individual function lines thanks to its dual-valve design.

"With SWIFT™, we bring an integrated package of products, tooling, and offshore personnel to Johan Castberg TH installation operations," said Maria Peralta, EVP, Aker Solutions Subsea.

"We are certain that our consolidated offerings will add value to our first umbilical-less operation and reduce operational risks."

In automatic mode, SWIFTTM reduces the risk of human error by eliminating handling in the hazardous area known as "the rig red zone".