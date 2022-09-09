Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Aker Solutions ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKSO   NO0010716582

AKER SOLUTIONS ASA

(AKSO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:42 2022-09-09 am EDT
40.38 NOK   +1.51%
03:10aAKER : Rated A+ for Sustainability
PU
09/08Odfjell Drilling Wins $109 Million 12-month Extension from Aker BP for Deepsea Nordkapp Rig
MT
09/01Aker BioMarine Strikes Commercial Deal For Lysoveta With Trofi Nutritional
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aker : Rated A+ for Sustainability

09/09/2022 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The influential annual ESG100 report, by the Position Green Group (formerly known as The Governance Group), analyzes the accuracy, clarity, and relevance of the largest companies' ESG data.

Companies rated grade A demonstrate:

  • Excellent reporting in line with best practice
  • Good description of material issues and performance in these areas
  • Clear strategy and specific, quantifiable targets

"Environment, social and governance are key aspects of any successful and responsible business. The recognition we received today, as a national leader in ESG, is a great acknowledgement of our commitment to create value while protecting the environment and contributing to the good of society," said Marianne Hagen, executive vice president and head of sustainability, HSSE and communications at Aker Solutions.

The A+ rating is the second major acknowledgement of Aker Solutions' sustainability efforts this year. Last month the company's commitment to emission reduction was accepted by the Science Based Targets initiative.

For more information about ESG 100, go to www.positiongreen.com/advisory/esg100/.

Read more about Aker Solutions' approach to sustainability at www.akersolutions.com/sustainability.

ENDS

Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry. We enable low-carbon oil and gas production and develop renewable solutions to meet future energy needs. By combining innovative digital solutions and predictable project execution we accelerate the transition to sustainable energy production. Aker Solutions employs approximately 14,000 people in more than 20 countries.

Visit akersolutions.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is subject to our disclaimer, see https://akersolutions.com

Disclaimer

Aker Solutions ASA published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 07:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AKER SOLUTIONS ASA
03:10aAKER : Rated A+ for Sustainability
PU
09/08Odfjell Drilling Wins $109 Million 12-month Extension from Aker BP for Deepsea Nordkapp..
MT
09/01Aker BioMarine Strikes Commercial Deal For Lysoveta With Trofi Nutritional
MT
08/31Aker Solutions' 2050 Net-zero Goal Accepted By Science Based Targets Initiative
MT
08/31AKER : Steps up Transparency around Reductions in Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Commits to ..
PU
08/30AKER SOLUTIONS ASA : Reporting of Transactions Made by Persons Discharging Managerial Resp..
AQ
08/30SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Decline Premarket Tuesday
MT
08/30Schlumberger Launches Joint Venture With Aker Solutions, Subsea 7
MT
08/30Schlumberger, Aker Solutions, Subsea 7 Form Alliance To Boost Production, Decarbonizati..
MT
08/30Schlumberger, Subsea 7 and Aker Solutions to form subsea engineering firm
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AKER SOLUTIONS ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 38 241 M 3 797 M 3 797 M
Net income 2022 880 M 87,3 M 87,3 M
Net Debt 2022 1 288 M 128 M 128 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 19 391 M 1 925 M 1 925 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 14 331
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart AKER SOLUTIONS ASA
Duration : Period :
Aker Solutions ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER SOLUTIONS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 39,78 NOK
Average target price 37,20 NOK
Spread / Average Target -6,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kjetel Digre Chief Executive Officer
Idar Eikrem Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leif Arne Langøy Chairman
Henrik Inadomi Executive VP-Legal, Compliance & Safeguarding
Lone Fønss Schrøder Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA70.15%1 925
WORLEY LIMITED31.23%4 957
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.48.25%2 687
SUBSEA 7 S.A.33.40%2 440
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.152.39%2 188
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-4.68%2 134