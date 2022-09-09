Aker : Rated A+ for Sustainability

The influential annual ESG100 report, by the Position Green Group (formerly known as The Governance Group), analyzes the accuracy, clarity, and relevance of the largest companies' ESG data.

Companies rated grade A demonstrate:

Excellent reporting in line with best practice

Good description of material issues and performance in these areas

Clear strategy and specific, quantifiable targets

"Environment, social and governance are key aspects of any successful and responsible business. The recognition we received today, as a national leader in ESG, is a great acknowledgement of our commitment to create value while protecting the environment and contributing to the good of society," said Marianne Hagen, executive vice president and head of sustainability, HSSE and communications at Aker Solutions.

The A+ rating is the second major acknowledgement of Aker Solutions' sustainability efforts this year. Last month the company's commitment to emission reduction was accepted by the Science Based Targets initiative.

Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry. We enable low-carbon oil and gas production and develop renewable solutions to meet future energy needs. By combining innovative digital solutions and predictable project execution we accelerate the transition to sustainable energy production. Aker Solutions employs approximately 14,000 people in more than 20 countries.

