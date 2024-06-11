Aker Solutions ASA: Transactions made under the buy-back programme

11 Jun 2024 18:58 CEST
Aker Solutions ASA
June 11, 2024 - On February 12, 2024, Aker Solutions ASA ("Aker Solutions")
announced a share buy-back program of up to NOK 500 million, with a maximum of
12.5 million shares, in the period from 12 February 2024 to 31 July 2024.
DNB, acting under an irrevocable mandate from Aker Solutions, has carried out
the following transactions under the buy-back program:
+-------------------------------+---------+-------------+--------------+
| Date |Number of| Weighted | Total daily |
| | shares |average price| transaction |
| | | (NOK) | volume (NOK) |
+-------------------------------+---------+-------------+--------------+
| 05/06 | 130,000 | 44.0397 | 5,725,161.00 |
+-------------------------------+---------+-------------+--------------+
| 06/06 | 130,000 | 44.5540 | 5,792,020.00 |
+-------------------------------+---------+-------------+--------------+
| 07/06 | 130,000 | 44.6618 | 5,806,034.00 |
+-------------------------------+---------+-------------+--------------+
| 10/06 | 62,482 | 44.5091 | 2,781,017.59 |
+-------------------------------+---------+-------------+--------------+
| 11/06 | 110,917 | 44.3598 | 4,920,255.94 |
+-------------------------------+---------+-------------+--------------+
| Total buy-backs this period | 563,399 | 44.4166 |25,024,488.52 |
+-------------------------------+---------+-------------+--------------+
|Previously announced buy-backs |9,407,367| 39.5705 |372,254,328.31|
|under the program (accumulated)| | | |
+-------------------------------+---------+-------------+--------------+
|Total buy-backs made under the |9,970,766| 39.8444 |397,278,816.82|
| program | | | |
+-------------------------------+---------+-------------+--------------+
Following the completion of the transactions above, Aker Solutions owns a total
of 12,051,781 own shares, corresponding to 2.449% of Aker Solutions' share
capital.
An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been
carried out during the abovementioned time period is attached to this report and
available at www.newsweb.no.
This is information Aker Solutions is obligated to make public pursuant to the
EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to disclosure requirements
pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
ENDS
Preben Ørbeck
investor relations
preben.orbeck@akersolutions.com
+47 470 10 611
Hallvard Norum
media contact
hallvard.norum@akersolutions.com
+47 913 80 820
Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the
global energy industry. We enable low-carbon oil and gas production and develop
renewable solutions to meet future energy needs. By combining innovative digital
solutions and predictable project execution we accelerate the transition to
sustainable energy production. Aker Solutions employs approximately 11,000
people in more than 15 countries.
Aker Solutions ASA published this content on 11 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2024 17:01:02 UTC.