Aker Solutions ASA: Transactions made under the buy-back programme

June 11, 2024 - On February 12, 2024, Aker Solutions ASA ("Aker Solutions")

announced a share buy-back program of up to NOK 500 million, with a maximum of

12.5 million shares, in the period from 12 February 2024 to 31 July 2024.



DNB, acting under an irrevocable mandate from Aker Solutions, has carried out

the following transactions under the buy-back program:



+-------------------------------+---------+-------------+--------------+

| Date |Number of| Weighted | Total daily |

| | shares |average price| transaction |

| | | (NOK) | volume (NOK) |

+-------------------------------+---------+-------------+--------------+

| 05/06 | 130,000 | 44.0397 | 5,725,161.00 |

+-------------------------------+---------+-------------+--------------+

| 06/06 | 130,000 | 44.5540 | 5,792,020.00 |

+-------------------------------+---------+-------------+--------------+

| 07/06 | 130,000 | 44.6618 | 5,806,034.00 |

+-------------------------------+---------+-------------+--------------+

| 10/06 | 62,482 | 44.5091 | 2,781,017.59 |

+-------------------------------+---------+-------------+--------------+

| 11/06 | 110,917 | 44.3598 | 4,920,255.94 |

+-------------------------------+---------+-------------+--------------+

| Total buy-backs this period | 563,399 | 44.4166 |25,024,488.52 |

+-------------------------------+---------+-------------+--------------+

|Previously announced buy-backs |9,407,367| 39.5705 |372,254,328.31|

|under the program (accumulated)| | | |

+-------------------------------+---------+-------------+--------------+

|Total buy-backs made under the |9,970,766| 39.8444 |397,278,816.82|

| program | | | |

+-------------------------------+---------+-------------+--------------+



Following the completion of the transactions above, Aker Solutions owns a total

of 12,051,781 own shares, corresponding to 2.449% of Aker Solutions' share

capital.



An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been

carried out during the abovementioned time period is attached to this report and

available at www.newsweb.no.



This is information Aker Solutions is obligated to make public pursuant to the

EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to disclosure requirements

pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



ENDS



