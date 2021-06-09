Log in
    AKSO   NO0010716582

AKER SOLUTIONS ASA

(AKSO)
Aker Solutions Gets Large Framework Agreement From Petrobras

06/09/2021 | 02:29am EDT
By Dominic Chopping

Aker Solutions ASA said Wednesday that it has been awarded a large framework agreement from Petroleo Brasileiro SA to provide subsea lifecycle services for several Petrobras-operated oil and gas fields offshore Brazil.

The energy industry service provider said the agreement is effective from June 2021 and has a fixed period of three years, with an option to extend the contract for two additional years.

The scope of work includes inspection, maintenance, repairs, upgrades and spares supply as well as installation and commissioning services, with the contract managed from Aker Solutions' service base in Rio das Ostras in Rio de Janeiro.

The award will be booked as order intake in the second quarter of 2021.

Aker Solutions defines a large contract as being between 1.2 billion and 2.0 billion Norwegian kroner ($145.1 million-$241.9 million).

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-21 0228ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER ASA 0.00% 674 Real-time Quote.20.36%
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA 0.00% 16.9 Real-time Quote.2.74%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 34599.82 Delayed Quote.13.56%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.06% 6.1358 Delayed Quote.-3.05%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.50% 72.51 Delayed Quote.39.11%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS -0.74% 28.29 End-of-day quote.-0.18%
WTI 0.42% 70.334 Delayed Quote.44.66%
Financials
Sales 2021 27 167 M 3 289 M 3 289 M
Net income 2021 61,9 M 7,50 M 7,50 M
Net Debt 2021 1 662 M 201 M 201 M
P/E ratio 2021 138x
Yield 2021 0,15%
Capitalization 8 297 M 1 004 M 1 005 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 14 491
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart AKER SOLUTIONS ASA
Duration : Period :
Aker Solutions ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER SOLUTIONS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 17,00 NOK
Last Close Price 16,90 NOK
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kjetel Digre Chief Executive Officer
Idar Eikrem Chief Financial Officer
Leif Arne Langøy Chairman
Hervé Valla Chief Technology Officer
Dean Watson COO & Executive VP-Subsea Lifecycle Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA2.74%1 004
WORLEY LIMITED6.96%4 991
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-1.18%3 126
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-0.45%3 089
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 896
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.62.46%2 846