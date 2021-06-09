Aker Solutions Gets Large Framework Agreement From Petrobras

By Dominic Chopping



Aker Solutions ASA said Wednesday that it has been awarded a large framework agreement from Petroleo Brasileiro SA to provide subsea lifecycle services for several Petrobras-operated oil and gas fields offshore Brazil.

The energy industry service provider said the agreement is effective from June 2021 and has a fixed period of three years, with an option to extend the contract for two additional years.

The scope of work includes inspection, maintenance, repairs, upgrades and spares supply as well as installation and commissioning services, with the contract managed from Aker Solutions' service base in Rio das Ostras in Rio de Janeiro.

The award will be booked as order intake in the second quarter of 2021.

Aker Solutions defines a large contract as being between 1.2 billion and 2.0 billion Norwegian kroner ($145.1 million-$241.9 million).

