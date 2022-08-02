Log in
    AKSO   NO0010716582

AKER SOLUTIONS ASA

(AKSO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  07:03 2022-08-02 am EDT
29.58 NOK   +0.27%
Aker Solutions Gets North Sea Gas Platform Deal From Shell

08/02/2022 | 06:46am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


Aker Solutions ASA said Tuesday it has been awarded a contract worth between 2 billion and 3 billion Norwegian kroner ($207.5 million-$311.3 million) from Shell U.K. for the delivery of a not permanently attended installation, or NPAI, for the Jackdaw gas field.

Not permanently attended installations are oil-and-gas platforms that rely on automation rather than a traditional manned platform, reducing energy consumption, manpower, safety risks, and costs.

Located east of Aberdeen in the North Sea, the field at peak production rates could represent over 6% of projected U.K. North Sea gas production by the middle of this decade, Aker Solutions said.

The steel substructure including a pre-drilling deck is to be delivered from Aker Solutions' facilities to Shell in 2023, and the topside in 2024, it added.

Aker Solutions will book the award as order intake in the third quarter of 2022.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 0645ET

