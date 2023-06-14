Advanced search
Aker Solutions in Line for North Sea Field Work From Equinor

06/14/2023 | 03:21am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


Aker Solutions said Wednesday it has received a letter of award from Equinor that could lead to a contract worth between 500 million and 1.5 billion Norwegian kroner ($47 million-$140.9 million) to provide the subsea production system and control links for the Eirin field development in the North Sea.

The final contract award for the Eirin development is subject to Equinor and partners' approval and final investment decision as well as final contract negotiations.

Under the terms of the letter of award, Aker Solutions said it will begin preparatory works, with major deliveries scheduled for 2024 and 2025.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-23 0320ET

