Aker Solutions manager charged in Malaysia over alleged false documentation

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 (Reuters) - A Malaysian manager of
Norway's largest oil services provider Aker Solutions
was charged on Friday over allegations he submitted false
documents in dealings with state-owned energy firm Petronas
, according to a court charge-sheet.
Ahmad Hatta Kamaruzzaman, 49, pleaded not guilty at the
hearing at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court, his lawyer
Devanandan S. Subramaniam told Reuters. If convicted, he could
face five years in jail, a fine, or both.
The case comes amid a probe by Malaysia's Anti Corruption
Commission (MACC) into whether Aker Solutions made false
representations in order to win Petronas licences normally
reserved for companies that meet ethnic quota requirements under
Malaysian law.
Malaysia practices a form of affirmative action in which
many contracts awarded by state-linked companies are reserved
for ethnic Malays and indigenous people - collectively known as
Bumiputera, or "sons of the soil".
Ahmad Hatta is accused of submitting documents in August
2018 intended to mislead a Petronas subsidiary that Aker
Engineering Malaysia, a Malaysian unit of the Norwegian group,
would qualify as a Bumiputera-owned firm when it did not,
according to the charge-sheet seen by Reuters and confirmed by
prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin.
"By doing so, you have cheated by hiding the true facts of
the company's shareholding where the interested beneficiary was
actually the Aker Solutions group," the charge read out in court
said.
Ahmed Hatta could not be immediately reached for comment.
Aker Solutions did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on Friday.
The company said on Thursday that it was seeking more
information on the questioning of one of its managers by
Malaysian authorities.
It has denied wrongdoing, saying it was confident its
entities in Malaysia had fulfilled all applicable licensing
requirements.
Ahmad Hatta was granted bail of 20,000 ringgit ($4,900). The
case will resume on July 30.
($1 = 4.1120 ringgit)
