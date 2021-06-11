Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Aker Solutions ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKSO   NO0010716582

AKER SOLUTIONS ASA

(AKSO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 06/10 10:25:13 am
16.92 NOK   +0.42%
01:40aAKER  : manager charged in Malaysia over alleged false documentation
RE
06/10AKER  : in Malaysian Process
PU
06/10Aker Offshore Wind Appoints New CFO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aker Solutions manager charged in Malaysia over alleged false documentation

06/11/2021 | 01:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 (Reuters) - A Malaysian manager of Norway's largest oil services provider Aker Solutions was charged on Friday over allegations he submitted false documents in dealings with state-owned energy firm Petronas , according to a court charge-sheet.

Ahmad Hatta Kamaruzzaman, 49, pleaded not guilty at the hearing at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court, his lawyer Devanandan S. Subramaniam told Reuters. If convicted, he could face five years in jail, a fine, or both.

The case comes amid a probe by Malaysia's Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) into whether Aker Solutions made false representations in order to win Petronas licences normally reserved for companies that meet ethnic quota requirements under Malaysian law.

Malaysia practices a form of affirmative action in which many contracts awarded by state-linked companies are reserved for ethnic Malays and indigenous people - collectively known as Bumiputera, or "sons of the soil".

Ahmad Hatta is accused of submitting documents in August 2018 intended to mislead a Petronas subsidiary that Aker Engineering Malaysia, a Malaysian unit of the Norwegian group, would qualify as a Bumiputera-owned firm when it did not, according to the charge-sheet seen by Reuters and confirmed by prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin.

"By doing so, you have cheated by hiding the true facts of the company's shareholding where the interested beneficiary was actually the Aker Solutions group," the charge read out in court said.

Ahmed Hatta could not be immediately reached for comment.

Aker Solutions did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

The company said on Thursday that it was seeking more information on the questioning of one of its managers by Malaysian authorities.

It has denied wrongdoing, saying it was confident its entities in Malaysia had fulfilled all applicable licensing requirements.

Ahmad Hatta was granted bail of 20,000 ringgit ($4,900). The case will resume on July 30.

($1 = 4.1120 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Ed Davies and Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER ASA 0.74% 679 Real-time Quote.21.25%
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA 0.42% 16.92 Real-time Quote.2.86%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.01% 72.33 Delayed Quote.39.34%
WTI -0.01% 70.11 Delayed Quote.44.64%
All news about AKER SOLUTIONS ASA
01:40aAKER  : manager charged in Malaysia over alleged false documentation
RE
06/10AKER  : in Malaysian Process
PU
06/10Aker Offshore Wind Appoints New CFO
MT
06/10Aker Solutions manager questioned in Malaysia, sources say charges expected
RE
06/10Norway's Ice Adds Aker Horizons Executive as CFO
MT
06/10AKER  : Buys Norwegian Technology, R&D Group Prototech
MT
06/10AKER HORIZONS  : Tom Selwood Appointed CFO of Aker Offshore Wind
AQ
06/09FACTBOX-Potential bidders in Norway's first offshore wind tender
RE
06/09Aker Solutions Gets Large Framework Agreement From Petrobras
DJ
06/09AKER  : Secures Subsea Services Framework Agreement With Petrobras
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 167 M 3 289 M 3 289 M
Net income 2021 61,9 M 7,50 M 7,50 M
Net Debt 2021 1 662 M 201 M 201 M
P/E ratio 2021 138x
Yield 2021 0,15%
Capitalization 8 285 M 1 000 M 1 003 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 14 491
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart AKER SOLUTIONS ASA
Duration : Period :
Aker Solutions ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER SOLUTIONS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 17,00 NOK
Last Close Price 16,92 NOK
Spread / Highest target 53,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kjetel Digre Chief Executive Officer
Idar Eikrem Chief Financial Officer
Leif Arne Langøy Chairman
Hervé Valla Chief Technology Officer
Dean Watson COO & Executive VP-Subsea Lifecycle Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA2.86%1 000
WORLEY LIMITED6.96%4 951
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-0.45%3 143
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-3.94%3 038
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 797
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.46.75%2 593