Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Aker Solutions ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKSO   NO0010716582

AKER SOLUTIONS ASA

(AKSO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  09:54 2022-11-22 am EST
36.22 NOK   +4.02%
09:46aAker : Subsea Substation – Unlocking the potential of floating offshore wind
PU
09:21aBP Grants Engineering Contract for Trinidad and Tobago Gas Project to SLB, Subsea 7, Aker Solutions Alliance
MT
11/21Aker : and Seabed Separation A/S Sooperate on New Subsea Concept
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aker : Subsea Substation – Unlocking the potential of floating offshore wind

11/22/2022 | 09:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Key challenges in developing offshore floating wind to the scale needed for the energy transition, are both related to cost and technology. By moving the substation from its traditional placement above the sea surface to the seabed, significant improvements are achieved. This is a key to unlocking the potential of offshore floating wind.

The Subsea Substation will:

  • reduce cost by up to 30 percent
  • lower CO2 emissions
  • improve energy efficiency
  • eliminate personnel safety issues as there are no manned operations

In terms of technical offerings, the subsea substation comes as standardized modules, which can be added in parallel as building blocks supporting up to several gigawatts. With its solid structure, the substation can be positioned at depths of 1,500 meters beneath the sea surface and is resilient in any weather conditions globally. As for the design life, it has a minimum of 30 years without the need for maintenance, and thus provides significant cost savings.

See the video below with our project manager Marius Asak. He has spent 14 years working within subsea power for the oil and gas industry, and recently joined Aker Solutions to use his experience to develop large scale floating wind. Marius explains what the Subsea Substation is and how it works:

"A single unit of the Subsea Substation can supply renewable electricity to half a million households, which is the equivalent of Norway's capital city Oslo", says Marius Asak.

The Subsea Substation is developed by Aker Solutions in collaboration with ABB and Benestad. It is one of four projects in the Ocean Grid program supported by the Norwegian Research Council and Innovation Norway. The Subsea Substation will be available for the market in 2024.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Aker Solutions ASA published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 14:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AKER SOLUTIONS ASA
09:46aAker : Subsea Substation – Unlocking the potential of floating offshore wind
PU
09:21aBP Grants Engineering Contract for Trinidad and Tobago Gas Project to SLB, Subsea 7, Ak..
MT
11/21Aker : and Seabed Separation A/S Sooperate on New Subsea Concept
PU
11/18Aker Solutions Secures Extension to Maintenance, Modification Services Contract from Eq..
MT
11/18Aker Solutions Secures Continuity as Maintenance and Modifications Contractor on Johan ..
AQ
11/18Aker Solutions Secures Continuity as Maintenance and Modifications Contractor on Johan ..
CI
11/17Norway's oil, gas firms raise investment forecasts
RE
11/16Aker Offers Additional $20 Million Of Unsecured Green Bond Due 2032
MT
11/16Aker Issues 10-Year Unsecured Green Bond
MT
11/10Aker Issues $49 Million Green Bonds
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AKER SOLUTIONS ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 40 692 M 3 954 M 3 954 M
Net income 2022 1 025 M 99,6 M 99,6 M
Net Debt 2022 1 171 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 16 983 M 1 650 M 1 650 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 14 997
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart AKER SOLUTIONS ASA
Duration : Period :
Aker Solutions ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER SOLUTIONS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 34,82 NOK
Average target price 43,15 NOK
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kjetel Digre Chief Executive Officer
Idar Eikrem Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leif Arne Langøy Chairman
Henrik Inadomi Executive VP-Legal, Compliance & Safeguarding
Lone Fønss Schrøder Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA48.93%1 650
WORLEY LIMITED39.42%5 137
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.73.51%3 000
SUBSEA 7 S.A.65.80%2 954
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.21.84%2 803
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.181.97%2 458