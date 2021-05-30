Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Aker Solutions ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKSO   NO0010716582

AKER SOLUTIONS ASA

(AKSO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 05/28 10:26:40 am
15.225 NOK   +0.79%
02:40pAKER  : EMPOWR Is How We #PowerTheChange
PU
02:34pCULTIVATING DIGITAL CULTURE : Empowering People Through Digitalization
PU
02:34pDIGITAL VENDOR DATA : Transforming the Way We Collaborate
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aker : EMPOWR Is How We #PowerTheChange

05/30/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At Aker Solutions, we collaborate and exchange information with our customers, vendors, colleagues and partners, and ensure predictable, quality deliveries of our product and services.

Building on our expertise and proven track-record, we are now launching our digital transformation program, EMPOWR.

Through EMPOWR, we increase the speed of value creation and innovation for a more sustainable future.

NOA Digital is at the heart of EMPOWR.

EMPOWR is spearheaded by the disruptive NOA Digital project. NOA Digital introduces new ways of working and opens up opportunities for significant cost and schedule savings throughout the project delivery with the development of continuously updated digital twin.

Together with our partners, we are leveraging cutting edge digital capabilities to deliver solutions in real-time and reduce capital and operational expenditure.

With EMPOWR, we will scale these digital solutions and new ways of working to the broader industry by transforming established value-chains and enabling low carbon and renewable solutions.

We empower our customers to make better decisions by accessing data in real-time.

We uncover, understand and solve previously unknown barriers by analyzing historical, current and simulated datasets, and offer flexibility to our customers to consume contextualized data in the way they prefer, in real-time, throughout the project.

Our intelligent subsea solutions are built on a digital foundation with a suite of advanced applications to automate engineering and provide actionable insight, ensuring the long-term performance of subsea assets.

We empower our partners to challenge and disrupt traditional processes to create new and better solutions.

We combine integrated engineering and construction tools, connectivity for supplier information, sophisticated sensors for operational data and advanced analytics with physical and 3D models. We offer continuously updated digital twin to extend life span and revolutionize engineering, construction and maintenance.

Together with our partners, we are radically improving the cross-functional process of merging Vendor & Facility design by transforming the way we collaborate with vendors, exchange information and ensure quality of vendor information deliverables.

We empower our people to use digital tools and technologies to identify better ways of working.

Our people are skilled problem solvers, driven to develop viable solutions. Our digital tools provide our stakeholders easy access to data and reduce the need to write and exchange documents by introducing automated checks to avoid errors.

We have digitally enhanced the process of detecting constructability issues by improving quality and data flow in the 3D-model to reduce holds and rework in fabrication engineering.

Our mobile construction workforce solution is another great example. It provides our operators and managers access to a completely digital version of the old paper-based job orders with additional cost saving functionality.

EMPOWR will combine innovative digital solutions with our domain expertise and predictable project execution to unlock value for our customers, partners, shareholders and society.

This is how we #PowerTheChange.

Disclaimer

Aker Solutions ASA published this content on 30 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 18:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AKER SOLUTIONS ASA
02:40pAKER  : EMPOWR Is How We #PowerTheChange
PU
02:34pCULTIVATING DIGITAL CULTURE : Empowering People Through Digitalization
PU
02:34pDIGITAL VENDOR DATA : Transforming the Way We Collaborate
PU
02:34pPARTNERS ACROSS VALUE CHAINS : Using Data to Unlock Value for Our Customers
PU
05/27AKER SOLUTIONS ASA : Buy-Back of Own Shares for Employee Share Purchase Program
AQ
05/27PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: Payments to Governments Part 1 of 1
DJ
05/27AKER OFFSHORE WIND  : Appoints New CEO
MT
05/26FACTBOX : Potential bidders in Norway's first offshore wind tender
RE
05/26Norway oil firms raise investment forecasts
RE
05/26Norway oil firms raise investment forecasts
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 167 M 3 248 M 3 248 M
Net income 2021 113 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net Debt 2021 1 662 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2021 125x
Yield 2021 0,16%
Capitalization 7 475 M 895 M 894 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 14 491
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart AKER SOLUTIONS ASA
Duration : Period :
Aker Solutions ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKER SOLUTIONS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 17,00 NOK
Last Close Price 15,23 NOK
Spread / Highest target 70,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kjetel Digre Chief Executive Officer
Idar Eikrem Chief Financial Officer
Leif Arne Langøy Chairman
Hervé Valla Chief Technology Officer
Dean Watson COO & Executive VP-Subsea Lifecycle Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA-7.45%895
WORLEY LIMITED-7.75%4 272
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-1.56%3 069
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-5.51%2 958
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 730
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.45.10%2 542