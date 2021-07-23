Log in
    KERN   US00973W1027

AKERNA CORP.

(KERN)
Akerna : Equity Distribution Agreement (Form 8-K)

07/23/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On July 23, 2021, Akerna Corp., a Delaware corporation (the 'Company'), entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement (the 'Agreement') with Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ('Oppenheimer') and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners (together with Oppenheimer, the 'Sales Agents'). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may offer and sell (the 'Offering') from time to time through the Sales Agents, as the Company's sales agent, up to $25 million of shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the 'Shares'). Sales of the Shares, if any, may be made in sales deemed to be 'at the market offerings' as defined in Rule 415 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Sales Agents are not required to sell any specific number or dollar amount of Shares, but will act as a sales agent using commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices and applicable state and federal laws, rules, and regulations and the rules of The Nasdaq Capital Market, on mutually agreed terms between the Sales Agents and the Company. The Sales Agents will receive from the Company a commission of 3.0% of the gross proceeds from the sales of Shares by such Sales Agent pursuant to the terms of the Agreement. Net proceeds from the sale of the Shares will be used for general corporate purposes.

The offering of Shares pursuant to the Agreement will terminate upon the earliest of (i) the sale of all Shares subject to the Agreement, and (ii) the termination of the Agreement pursuant to its terms.

The Shares will be issued pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement (the 'Registration Statement') on Form S-3 (File No. 333-256878) filed on June 8, 2021, which became effective on June 16, 2021, and the prospectus supplement thereto dated July 23, 2021.

The Agreement is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and the description of the Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to such exhibit which is incorporated herein by reference.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

5.1* Dorsey & Whitney LLP
10.1* Equity Distribution Agreement dated July 23, 2021
23.1* Consent of Dorsey & Whitney LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1)

* - Incorporated by reference as an exhibit to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-256878)

Disclaimer

Akerna Corp. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 21:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
