Akerna : Publishes eBook Detailing the Complex Needs of Technology in Cannabis

DENVER, Sept. 24, 2020 -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry's first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), is releasing a new eBook titled: Technology in the Cannabis Industry.

The eBook details the growing need for operators to adopt sophisticated software technologies, like Akerna's enterprise software MJ Platform, in order keep up with the increasingly complex and rapidly consolidating cannabis industry.

The unique and complex nature of the cannabis industry has an impact on the requirements of the software needed to run a successful operation. Any software developed for the cannabis industry must deliver on the following areas:

Cannabis industry workflows

Compliance tracking for multi-verticals and states

Integration with 3rd party software and state systems

High data integrity and relevant analytics

System-wide user experience for use by technical and nontechnical people, as well as those from outside the industry

Scalability of technology and processes

Reliability system-wide

Security

About Akerna

Akerna is a global regulatory compliance technology company in the cannabis space. Akerna's service offerings include MJ Platform®, Leaf Data Systems®, solo sciences tech platform, Trellis and Ample Organics. Since its establishment in 2010, the company has tracked more than $18 billion in cannabis sales. Akerna is based in Denver. For more information please visit akerna.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

