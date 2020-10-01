Akerna : and Dutchie Integrate to Create Optimized Online Ordering Experience for Cannabis Consumers, Patients, and Businesses

DENVER, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), an enterprise software, leading compliance technology provider, and developer of the cannabis industry's first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), today announced an enhanced integration with Dutchie , the world's largest and fastest-growing e-commerce solution for cannabis, to provide an optimized experience for cannabis consumers, patients, and business operators.

The integration expands safe online access to cannabis for consumers and patients, particularly at a time where the public health and safety concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic have accelerated the need for online e-commerce solutions across every industry, including cannabis.

"We are incredibly excited about this enhanced integration with an industry leader like Dutchie, which will allow us to deliver a more streamlined, modern online experience to help expand access to cannabis in a safe, compliant manner," said Nina Simosko, chief commercial officer at Akerna. "We believe the collaboration will be a game changer for our mutual customers, particularly amid the shift toward e-commerce in the current climate."

Akerna's software, MJ Platform, enables operators to manage, scale, and optimize more competitive operations at any point, or across, the entire legal cannabis supply chain – including cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail. By using visual dashboards to access and present real-time data, analytics, and business intelligence relating to the most important industry workflows, operators can make more informed decisions about running their business.

Dutchie processes 10 percent of all legal cannabis sales worldwide, and powers 25 percent of all legal dispensaries across 30 markets and 301 cities in the United States and Canada. In the face of the pandemic, Dutchie provides cannabis retailers and consumers a socially distant and compliant way to shop and order online.

The enhanced integration allows for business owners to streamline operations, reduce manual errors, and eliminate the need for dual data entry. Its tailored software streamlines operations by automatically updating a retailer's online menu.

Furthermore, the collaboration between MJ Platform and Dutchie will provide new enhancements that will maximize synchronization between the two online platforms with regards to inventory, orders, and patient and consumer records. This will allow cannabis businesses to optimize operations, automate previously manual processes, and save valuable time and resources, while increasing safe access to cannabis for consumers and patients.

"At Dutchie, we greatly value our integrations with our partners," said Zach Lipson Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Dutchie. "We're excited about the enhancements made to the MJ Platform to give our customers currently leveraging the platform a more intuitive, user-friendly online experience."

About Akerna:

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is a software enterprise company focused on servicing the cannabis and hemp industry. Based in Denver, Colorado, the Company's mission is to create the world's most transparent and accountable consumer packaged goods supply chain by consolidating cannabis technologies and connecting data points across the global cannabis supply chain from seed to consumer. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $18 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software company listed on a major U.S. exchange.

Using connected data and information to propel the cannabis industry forward, Akerna empowers businesses, governments, patients and consumers to make smart decisions. The Company's cornerstone technology is MJ Freeway, the world's largest cannabis software company with an enterprise resource planning product for grow, manufacturing, and retail. Akerna also offers a complete suite of professional consulting services for cannabis businesses as well as the solo sciences tech platforms, Trellis and Ample Organics. For more information, please visit www.akerna.com and follow us on Twitter @AkernaCorp.

About MJ Freeway:

MJ Freeway, a leading cloud-based seed to sale software platform provider, is part of the Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) family of cannabis technology companies. MJ Freeway's software, MJ Platform, enables cannabis operators to manage, scale, and optimize more competitive operations across the entire legal cannabis supply chain – including cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail.

Operators utilizing MJ Platform have access to visual dashboards presenting their real-time data enabling them to make more informed decisions about running their business. With technology-automated compliance safeguards for track and trace throughout the entire supply chain, and access to a highly experienced consulting and support team at MJ Freeway, cannabis operators have the tools to maximize ROI today and plan for growth tomorrow.

About Dutchie:

Based in Bend, Oregon, Dutchie is the cannabis industry's leading and fastest-growing e-commerce provider, powering online ordering for the top dispensaries throughout the United States and Canada. Today, it powers 10 percent of all cannabis sales in the U.S. and hosts more than 25 percent of all cannabis dispensaries nationwide.

Dutchie is a product- and design-focused company that has created a best-in-class experience for cannabis dispensaries and shoppers. Since its inception in 2017, Dutchie has experienced significant growth. The company has raised a total of $53M in funding to date. To learn more, visit www.dutchie.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements made in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the future performance of MJ Freeway and the collaboration with Dutchie. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside Akerna's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others that may affect actual results or outcomes, include (i) Akerna's ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees, (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations, (iii) changes in the market place due to the coronavirus pandemic or other market factors, (iv) and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Akerna's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under "Risk Factors" therein. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All information herein speaks only as of the date hereof, in the case of information about Akerna, or the date of such information, in the case of information from persons other than Akerna. Akerna undertakes no duty to update or revise the information contained herein. Forecasts and estimates regarding Akerna's industry and end markets are based on sources believed to be reliable; however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

