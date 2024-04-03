MILWAUKEE, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Akero (Nasdaq: AKRO). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Akero may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses on Akero's representations regarding its Phase 2b clinical study evaluating efruxifermin (EFX) in treating patients with compensated cirrhosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In October 2023, Akero reported that 22% of patients receiving a lower dose of EFX and 24% of patients receiving a higher dose experienced an improvement of at least one stage in liver fibrosis with no worsening of NASH by week 36. However, this improvement wasn't statistically significant compared to the results for placebo.

